Keanu Reeves Calls The Matrix 4 a "Love Story"

✖

After more than a decade off screen, fans will once again be able to explore The Matrix with the release of the fourth movie in the series, with co-creator Lana Wachowski returning to helm the latest installment in the iconic action franchise. She will be joined by series stars Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves, as well as newcomer Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in a mystery role. Considering the events of The Matrix Revolutions and Neo's status as the savior of humanity in the ongoing war against the machines after his sacrifice, it will be interesting to see how all of this plays out.

While discussing the project with BBC's The One Show, Reeves provided a surprising description about the plot of The Matrix 4, calling it "inspiring."

"We have a wonderful writer and director, Lana Wachowski, and she's really written a beautiful, beautiful script that is a love story, it's inspiring, it's another version of a kind of call to wake up, and entertains, great action. And all will be revealed," explained Reeves.

When asked if this film would be a prequel or would go back in time, Reeves responded with an emphatic "no," debunking some far fetched rumors surrounding the film.

Fans might be excited to know another Matrix film is in the works and that many of the fan-favorite stars are returning to participate in the new movie, but there are a lot of questions surrounding the absence of Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus. The actor recently confirmed to New York Magazine that he has not even been approached to reprise his role for The Matrix 4.

"I have not been invited. Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it's great," Fishburne said.

Another face of the franchise will be absent as Agent Smith actor Hugo Weaving also confirmed he will not be returning, though he was in negotiations to return earlier this year.

"It's unfortunate, but actually I had this offer [for The Visit], and then the offer came from The Matrix, so I knew it was happening, but I didn't have dates," Weaving said to Time Out. "I thought [I] could do both, and it took eight weeks to work out that the dates would work – I held off on accepting [a role in The Visit during that time]. I was in touch with [director] Lana Wachowski, but in the end, she decided that the dates weren't going to work. So we'd sorted the dates and then she sort of changed her mind. They're pushing on ahead without me."

The Matrix 4 is currently filming and is set to premiere in theaters on April 1, 2022.