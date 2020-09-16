Neil Patrick Harris Praises The Matrix 4 Director Lana Wachowski, Says He Has a Small Part in Sequel

✖

Production has resumed on the highly anticipated fourth film in The Matrix franchise has resumed in Berlin and the hype train continues to chug along for the sequel. Series star Keanu Reeves has already opened up about working on the new film and what it brings to the series, and now a newcomer is backing him up. Speaking in a new interview, none other than Neil Patrick Harris was asked about this time on the production, confirming that he has but a small part in the new movie but offering a ton of praise for director and co-writer Lana Wachowski who returns to the series.

"I have great hope that, that fans will appreciate all the work that Lana and everyone is putting into this movie," Harris said in an interview on Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show. "I'm a big Lana Wachowski fan. I think she's a great person. I think she has a great inclusive energy and her style has shifted visually from what she had done to what she is currently doing. And it's changed in an evolved way and she's such a bright light. I would have been happy to be in any capacity in this. I would have been happy to just go and visit the set of a big giant franchise movie. So the fact that I get a small part in this, and can watch from a far and (watch) the majority of it, and see how it's working and see sort of the machine of it all...I've just been having a blast."

He continued, "They're very smart. It's a very smart team. They're making a giant movie and under very unique circumstances. I've always wanted to be a lead in a big giant action movie with wires and stuff, and this is not bad for me, but it's certainly tangential and fun for me to be able to admire it and at least play in the sandbox a little bit. I can't wait for the day when we're, we're able to watch these big movies in big theaters. Cause, this one deserves to be seen on a big scale. It's ambitious and everyone involved in it as far as I'm aware is crushing it."

Reeves and Harris are joined in the new film by returning cast member Carrie Ann Moss with other newcomers including Watchmen's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Iron Fist alum Jessica Henick, Mindhunter's Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and iZombie's Andrew Caldwell. Former Sense8 cast members Eréndira Ibarra, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith and Toby Onwumere will also appear, reuniting with Wachowski after working with her on the Netflix series.

Following a stoppage in production due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Warner Brothers has delayed the feature from May 21, 2021 with a new release date of April 1, 2022.