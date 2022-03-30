Kenneth Branagh Explores Death on the Nile’s Love Triangle in an Exclusive Clip

Director and producer Kenneth Branagh breaks down the racy love triangle between Linnet Ridgeway Doyle (Gal Gadot), Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer), and Jacqueline de Bellefort (Emma Mackey) in an exclusive clip from Death on the Nile. The murder mystery is available now on digital storefronts, with the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD available starting on April 5th. The clip from 20th Century Home Entertainment is titled “Love Triangle” and puts the focus on our three central characters, with Branagh explaining how Linnet comes between Simon and Jacqueline, with the latter plotting her revenge.

“Death on the Nile is about Linnet Ridgeway, a wealthy socialite’s attraction to Simon Doyle, a man who previously has been entwined with an equally beautiful woman, Jacqueline de Bellefort,” Branagh says. “He rejects one, embraces the other, a wedding party ensues where a group of very exotic and amazing people who claim to be their friends surround them. And in the middle of this, the karma that has been produced when one woman steals another woman’s man, fireworks ensue.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He continues: “So a human love triangle that goes bad is the rotten fruit at the center of this murderous holiday [laughs].” We later see Branagh as Hercule Poirot, “the great Belgian detective” and creation of Agatha Christie, beginning his investigation.

Death on the Nile opened with $12.8 million over its first three days at the box office. ComicBook.com’s Charlie Ridgely gave Death on the Nile a 3.5-out-of-5 score in his review. He writes, “This take on Death on the Nile largely sticks to Agatha Christie’s original story, so there aren’t any major surprises waiting at the end if you’ve already read her tale or watched the 1978 film. But Agatha Christie has such a lasting legacy for a reason. Her characters and stories have stood the test of time because they are as excellent now as they were when she published them. Branagh and writer Michael Greene are well aware of this and clearly love the literary icon’s work. They simply put the pieces in place, provided a steady hand when necessary, and allowed Christie and the cast to work their magic.”

The synopsis for Death on the Nile reads: “Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s (Kenneth Branagh) spectacular Egyptian vacation aboard a river boat becomes a terrifying search for a murderer after a picture-perfect couple’s honeymoon is cut tragically short. Based on Agatha Christie’s novel, this tale of passion and jealousy is filled with wicked twists and turns until its shocking finale.”

Death on the Nile is available now to own on digital retailers such as Prime Video, Vudu/Fandango, and Apple, and will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD April 5th.