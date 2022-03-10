Death on the Nile Streaming Services & Date Revealed

Kenneth Branagh’s follow-up to Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile, sees the director also taking on the role of Hercule Poirot once again. The new movie features a big cast of big names, and it was met with mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Currently, the film is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 64% critics score and an 82% audience score. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 3.5 out of 5, saying “Branagh and his talented cast still manage to deliver yet another satisfying mystery.” The movie hit theatres last month, and many movie fans have been waiting for an announcement about streaming dates. The film is officially coming to Hulu and HBO Max in the United States on March 29th.

Death on the Nile will also debut on Disney+ in select international markets and on Star+ in Latin America. On March 30th, the movie will be available in Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Portugal, Belgium, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Taiwan, Luxembourg, Austria. On April 6th, the movie can be streamed in Spain, Singapore, Indonesia (Hotstar), Malaysia (Hotstar), and Thailand (Hotstar). And on April 20, Death on the Nile will be available to watch in Latin America/Brazil. You can read an official description of the movie below:

“Death on the Nile is based on the beloved 1937 novel by acclaimed author Agatha Christie. Kenneth Branagh, back as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot, is joined by Tom Bateman, four-time Oscar® nominee Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders and Letitia Wright. Death on the Nile, which reunites the filmmaking team behind 2017’s global hit Murder on the Orient Express, is written by Michael Green, adapted from Christie’s novel, and is produced by Ridley Scott, Kenneth Branagh, p.g.a., Judy Hofflund, p.g.a. and Kevin J. Walsh, with Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Matthew Jenkins, James Prichard and Mathew Prichard serving as executive producers.

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this dramatic tale of love gone wrong features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement. Filmed with 65mm Panavision cameras in late 2019, Death on the Nile transports audiences to the 1930s, recreating many of the locations that served as inspiration for Christie’s glamorous, high society thriller.

Death on the Nile is coming to Hulu and HBO Max in the United States on March 29th.