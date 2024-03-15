Kevin Costner Responds to John Mulaney's Summary of Field of Dreams From The Oscars

Okay, maybe not Costner, but the account for his band, at least.

After John Mulaney's hilarious summary of Field of Dreams at the Academy Awards went viral this weekend, the official Twitter account for Kevin Costner & Modern West, the Oscar winner's band, took the moment to call Mulaney out. Calling it "not a bad summary," Modern West's tweet almost instantly went viral as people realized that Costner himself -- or the next best thing -- had weighed in on the moment.

Mulaney gave a quick, acerbic recap of Field of Dreams while presenting the Academy Award for Best Sound (which went to The Zone of Interest). It was the lengthiest and funniest reference in a speech peppered with nods to Jaws, When Harry Met Sally, and the Madame Web trailer.

"Or what about that moment in Field of Dreams where we hear 'If you build it, he will come,' and then Costner does it, he builds a baseball field," Mulaney joked during his presentation. "Or I guess he doesn't build it — he mows down corn, and then there is a field and he's like, 'I'm going to watch ghosts play baseball,' and the bank is like, 'You wanna pay your mortgage?' And he's like, 'Nah, I'm gonna watch ghosts play baseball.'"

You can see the post below.

Not a bad summary 😂 https://t.co/PlIR23LokG — Kevin Costner & MW (@modernwest) March 12, 2024

Costner recently departed the mega-hit Yellowstone and is currently working on a four-part Civil War epic, Project Horizon: An American Saga.

"When no one wanted to make the first one, I got the bright idea to make four," Costner joked when the first trailer dropped. "So I don't know what's wrong with me. But I wanted it to step away from what we usually see in Westerns where there's a town that's already there. No one knows how [the town] came to be. There's a guy comes in off the horizon, if you will. We don't know much about him, except that he has some skills he'd like to put behind him and this town ends up needing those stills desperately … Too often, it's just a convenience for the hero guy to knock down a dumb guy."

Costner returns to directing for the first time since his 2003 critically acclaimed hit Open Range, and revisits Civil War-era America, the setting for his 1990 blockbuster and directorial debut, Dances with Wolves, which won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. He produces alongside Howard Kaplan and Mark Gillard, with Danny Peykoff, Robert Scannell, Armyan Bernstein, Charlie Lyons, Barry Berg and Rod Lake executive producing.

Mulaney is next set to appear as Spider-Ham in Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse.