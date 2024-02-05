Yellowstone Star Kevin Costner Reportedly Wants to Return for Final Episodes

Yellowstone is currently in the works on returning for the second half of Season 5, and a new report is suggesting Kevin Costner wants to return to the series for his final episodes. Yellowstone will begin filming the final episodes of Season 5 later this year, but it will be needing to do so without central star Kevin Costner. Following reports that Costner would not be under contract for the series, and even further reports starting there were no plans for him to return as John Dutton at all in response, it seems now things are a bit more complicated on Costner's side of things.

According to a new report from Puck News, one of the representatives for Kevin Costner's camp has been asking Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan to allow the actor to return to finish off his final arc with the series. It's yet to be reported whether or not Sheridan will agree, however, as the creator is also reportedly happy with how he's written the final episodes of Season 5 without John Dutton's involvement. With Yellowstone filming later this Spring and Summer, it won't be too much longer before the train keeps moving.

(Photo: Paramount Network)

Will Yellowstone Continue Without Kevin Costner?

Yellowstone will be ending following the final episodes of its fifth season, but Paramount has announced that a sequel series is now in the works. Matthew McConaughey has been rumored to be tied to the new series, which currently does not have an official title (and currently being worked on under the working title of 2024) nor has officially confirmed McConaughey's involvement. As of now, Yellowstone Season 5 is currently on track to return for its final episodes later this November.

If you wanted to catch up with Yellowstone before the series returns for its final episodes (with or without Kevin Costner's involvement), you can now catch up with the series streaming on Peacock and airing on the Paramount Network. Yellowstone has been premiering on broadcast television Sunday evenings with CBS, where the series has been airing from the very beginning in anticipation of the new episodes coming later this year. There are also Yellowstone spin-offs such as 1883 now streaming with Paramount+.

Do you want to see Kevin Costner return to Yellowstone for its final episodes? Or do you want to see Yellowstone end without John Dutton? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Yellowstone in the comments!

HT – Puck News