Yellowstone Star Kevin Costner Releases New Coffee Blend

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has a new coffee. The Academy Award winning actor has teamed up with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters for a new series of coffee blends with the first variety, Horizon Blend by Kevin Costner, set to debut next month. According to Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, the blend is a bold and smoky dark roast inspired by the American West.

"Alongside the Green Mountain Coffee Roasters team, we embarked on a journey of exploration, experimenting with various concepts. They were able to help guide me through the process where my opinion was valued and incorporated. It was the best outcome I could have imagined," Costner said in a statement.

The actor worked with Green Mountain directly to create the blend which is said to be grounded in his own, personal coffee taste but also will appeal to a wide range of coffee lovers. The brand also noted that the coffee needed to be able to function as a base for Costner's favorite drink, a cafe mocha.

"Kevin is an icon both on-and-off the screen," said Becky Opdyke, Senior Vice President, Coffee Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper. "Whether he is creating and sharing stories through film and television or working on environmental conservation, he goes all in on his passions. We are thrilled to partner with him and to co-create a blend that celebrates a dedication to our crafts."

The new Horizon Blend by Kevin Costner will be available online at Keurig.com starting December 18, 2023 and will roll out to select retailers nationwide starting in January.

Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga Recently Got Release Dates

A new coffee blend isn't the only thing that fans of Costner have to look forward to in 2024. A recently released teaser revealed not only a new look at his upcoming films, Horizon: An American Saga, which is broken into Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 and Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2, but also confirmed their release dates as well. Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 will hit theaters on June 28, 2024 and Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2 will be released on August 16, 2024.

Warner Bros. describes that Horizon: An American Saga "explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won -- and lost -- through the blood, sweat, and tears of many. Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner's ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends, and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America."

Joining Costner in the all-star ensemble are Jena Malone (Contact), Sienna Miller (American Sniper), Sam Worthington (Avatar), Abbey Lee (Mad Max: Fury Road), Giovanni Ribisi (Ted), Will Patton (Armageddon), Kathleen Quinlan (Apollo 13), Luke Wilson (Vacancy), Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan), Thomas Haden Church (Sideways), Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things), Alejandro Edda (Narcos: Mexico), Tanka Means (Killers of the Flower Moon), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy), Ella Hunt (Dickinson), Jeff Fahey (Wyatt Earp), Tom Payne (The Walking Dead), Wase Chief, Tim Guinee (The Walking Dead), Michael Angarano (Sky High), Colin Cunningham (Falling Skies), Scott Haze (Old Henry), Angus Macfadyen (Braveheart), Douglas Smith (Big Little Lies), Jon Beavers (Animal Kingdom), Owen Crow Shoe (Joe Pickett), Danny Huston (Yellowstone), Larry Bagby (Hocus Pocus), Dale Dickey (Winter's Bone), Hayes Costner, James Landry Hébert (1883), Dalton Baker (Yellowstone), Georgia MacPhail (Terrifier 2), Naomi Winders (Studio C), and Austin Archer (The Night Clerk).