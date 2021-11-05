Kevin Feige Addresses Doctor Strange 2 Confusions for Fans Who Skip WandaVision

✖

Earlier today marked the first time that Marvel president Kevin Feige made an appearance at one of the semi-regular Television Critics Association panels, talking up all things related to Marvel Studios' Disney+ offerings (as well as all things Marvel Cinematic Universe). Naturally with WandaVision just a few episodes away from wrapping up, and the first television series from Marvel Studios, it dominated the conversation with Feige talking about its connectivity to the larger MCU. Hardcore fans already know that the series will somehow tie into the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but what will they do for movie goers that haven't seen WandaVision?

"So there were lots of conversations with Sam Raimi and and Michael Waldron, and the entire Doctor Strange team," Feige said (H/T Cinema Blend) "That this movie needs to work for people who watched WandaVision, but more importantly, needs to work for people who didn’t, who maybe Endgame was the last time they saw Wanda, or one of the earlier movies. Or maybe she’s a character they’re meeting for the first time.

To that end, WandaVision will also tie into the upcoming Captain Marvel 2 as actress Teyonah Parris' will reprise her part of character Monica Rambeau once again. Freshly super-powered in the show and aged up a few decades since she last appeared on the big screen, it's another potential pratfall for people that didn't see the Disney+ series. Doesn't bother Feige though.

"Well, I worry about everything all the time," Feige added. "That’s my job is to worry about everything. One thing I don’t worry about is more Teyonah Parris. I think that’s always a good thing. But it is very similar to movie-to-movie, honestly. We try to make the stories unfold in a way that if you are following along and have seen what has preceded it, you’ll be right up to speed. And more importantly, if you haven’t, you’ll be up to speed.

Production is already underway on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is scheduled for a March 25, 2022, while the Captain Marvel sequel is set to arrive November 11, 2022.

In the mean time, WandaVision's first seven episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Friday mornings at 3 AM EST / 12 AM PT. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

