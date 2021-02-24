WandaVision Season 2 Not in the Works

✖

WandaVision may be keeping viewers glued to their screens each week with mysteries and questions that have prompted tons of speculation and theories about not only what's really going on in Westview but what it all means for the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, but fans hoping that the Disney+ series will get a second season that's one thing that isn't a mystery. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige says that there aren't any current plans, confirming that Elizabeth Olsen is going from WandaVision to the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel.

During the Disney/Marvel Television Critics Association session on Wednesday, Feige revealed that a second season isn't in the works, but also never say never.

"I've been at Marvel too long to say a definite 'no' to anything as far as a second season of WandaVision," Feige said (via Deadline). He followed up with the confirmation of Wanda Maximoff in Doctor Strange 2. "Lizzy Olsen will go from WandaVision to the Doctor Strange film."

Feige also gave a bit of insight about the process and approach to the live-action Marvel shows on Disney+, teasing that second seasons of things are based on story -- and teased that some of those series already have future plans in the work.

"The fun of the MCU is obviously all the crossover we can do between series, between films," Feige said. "So, it will vary based on the story. Sometimes it will go into a Season 2, sometimes it will go into a feature and back into a series. Sometimes, and yet to be announced, we're thinking of and planning second seasons for some of the upcoming series."

As for some of those upcoming series, as WandaVision is winding down and fans prepare to head into the debut of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, things are moving forward on She-Hulk and Moon Knight. Feige noted that he was currently on the set of Ms. Marvel and that She-Hulk would begin production in a few weeks with Moon Knight following suit shortly after.

She-Hulk is set to star Tatiana Maslany while Moon Knight will star Oscar Isaac. Little is known about what stories the new series will explore, though Kevin Feige previously teased both series will run approximately six hours, though the episode count of each series will differ.

New episodes of WandaVision debut on Fridays on Disney+.

