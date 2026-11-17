Doctor Doom is coming to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday, and it turns out that the discussion for this started with six words. It was Kevin Feige who got the ball rolling when he approached Robert Downey Jr.’s agent at a movie premiere and said six words to the man. Feige told him, “We have an idea. It’s time.” This was a cryptic message, but he knew that it was time to get Downey back in the MCU, and he knew a way to do it. However, what makes this entire back-and-forth so incredible is that it happened before Avengers: Doomsday was even going to happen.

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The new issue of Empire Magazine has broken down the upcoming movie, and it includes the reveal of what Kevin Feige said to start Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the franchise as Doctor Doom. What is most surprising is that Feige said the six words at the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Kevin Feige first approached Robert Downey Jr.’s agent at the ‘ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA’ premiere about returning to the #MCU as Doctor Doom with a cryptic message:



“We have an idea. It’s time.”



(via @empiremagazine) pic.twitter.com/PBeuwj5wkE — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) November 16, 2026

Kevin Feige Knew It Was Time for a Change Before Most Fans Did

Image Courtesy of Marvel

This is interesting timing. When Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was released, the next Avengers movie wasn’t even going to be Avengers: Doomsday. The movie was going to be called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The main villain was going to be Kang, and this would lead into Avengers: Secret Wars. In fact, the post-credits scenes in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania showed the Council of Kangs, and then Kang was a big part of the Loki series on Disney+, setting up the entire idea for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

At the time of this discussion between Kevin Feige and Robert Downey Jr.’s agent, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hadn’t flopped yet. Furthermore, Jonathan Majors was still signed on to play Kang. It seemed like it wasn’t until Marvel fired Majors that the movie idea changed to Avengers: Doomsday. In the end, it made sense because it was Doctor Doom who was the man responsible for creating Battleworld in “Secret Wars” in the comics, so he should be the one who did it in the MCU.

However, it also makes sense when you step back and look at the situation. Just because the first movie was Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, it didn’t mean that Doctor Doom wasn’t showing up as well to create Battleworld. It would be easy to see Kang causing all the problems with the incursions thanks to a new multiversal war breaking out between Kangs. Then, just when Kang was about to destroy everything, Doctor Doom could have stepped in to save the day and create the story for Avengers: Secret Wars. Majors being fired could have just forced Marvel to bring in Doom sooner. Doom was likely planned all along, and it seems that the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere was when these discussions started.

What are your thoughts on when Kevin Feige started discussing Robert Downey Jr.’s return in Avengers: Doomsday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.