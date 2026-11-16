After Marvel fired Jonathan Majors and then confirmed that Avengers 5 would no longer carry the Avengers: The Kang Dynasty subtitle and instead become Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel fans were worried Doctor Doom wouldn’t have enough setup. Though there was talk of an actor potentially replacing Majors in the role, the lackluster reception to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania made Kang as an antagonist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe appear DOA from the beginning (not even an appearance in Loki Season 2 could save him). Still, the announcement of Doctor Doom as the new big bad (with Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU) seemed like a major pivot to fans on the outside looking in.

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Kevin Feige himself is here to dispute that, though, confirming that Marvel had plans to bring Doctor Doom into the fold even before Majors’ legal troubles. Speaking with Empire in the latest issue of the magazine, the Marvel boss revealed that the original plan for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty would have seen Doctor Doom dispatch the title villain and make his MCU debut after all. “We were changing [The Kang Dynasty] even at that point,” Feige said of Quantumania‘s poor performance. “It probably would still have been called ‘The Kang Dynasty,’ but it would have been a set-up for Doom, midway through that movie.”

Kevin Feige Confirms Doom Twist Was Planned for Kang Dynasty

Feige has been rather tight-lipped about what happened at Marvel Studios surrounding Jonathan Majors. The actor was arrested in March of 2023 and charged with assault, strangulation, and harassment, and was found guilty in December of that year, with Marvel severing ties soon after.

In their talk with him, Empire noted that Feige was “choosing his words carefully” about the situation, with the Marvel boss noting: “It was very delicate…We didn’t want to rush into any rash decisions in terms of employment. People think there was a cause-and-effect with Jonathan’s issues, and that certainly accelerated some things. But the Doom of it all was well underway before that.”

Feige went on to admit that the third Ant-Man movie was “not received the way we would have liked” but called out Majors’ performance in the film as one of the “many elements” they were proud of from the movie. As fans may recall, Quantumania concluded with a post-credit scene that showed a slew of Kang variants (all played by Majors) that was setting up a collision course for the larger MCU.

Now that we know Marvel was planning to have Doom appear in The Kang Dynasty and dispatch the villain, as set up for a bigger role (presumably in Secret Wars), it makes the perceived hastiness of Doom in the MCU seem less like a reactionary move than fans have taken it to be.

That said, there’s still a perception that Marvel hasn’t done enough to set up the threat of Doom himself across the latest phases of their movies and shows, with post-credit teases in The Fantastic Four: First Steps and just last week in VisionQuest being read in an ungenerous manner. We’re a month away from the release of Avengers: Doomsday, though, so we’ll have our answer on if Marvel did enough before the film’s release in just a few weeks.

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