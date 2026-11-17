The Spider-Man: Brand New Day re-release is coming to theaters, and it will include 10 minutes of footage that was cut from the original film. This includes one scene involving a character from Daredevil’s Netflix world that was revealed to have been shot but never aired in the original release. While she hasn’t shown up yet in Daredevil: Born Again, Rosario Dawson was an important part of Daredevil’s life on the previous series as Claire Temple, who played the role of the Night Nurse in that world. Dawson said that she filmed scenes for the movie, but they were all cut from the final product.

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The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the Rosario Dawson Night Nurse scene will be part of the re-release, titled Spider-Man: [Brand New] Brand New Day. This scene is supposed to take place when Punisher takes Spider-Man to the hospital, and she is the one there to help patch him up. While it seems like it was cut because it seemed out of place in the end, seeing Dawson back will make this new version something all fans will want to see.

What All Could Be Added to Spider-Man: [Brand New] Brand New Day?

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The scene with Rosario Dawson is considered just one of several big surprises that will be added to the original movie. According to THR, the other surprises are not disclosed and likely won’t be revealed until the movie is in theaters on Friday, December 4. This re-release will possibly help push Spider-Man: Brand New Day over the $1 billion mark in North America. It already ranks number one domestically all-time at $959 million and is the third-highest-grossing movie at the worldwide box office at $2.5 billion, sitting behind Avatar and Avengers: Endgame.

As for the possible other footage, the strongest possibility will be with the opening montage where Spider-Man is explaining what he had done since the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. This scene includes comic-book-cover-accurate scenes with Spider-Man fighting Boomerang, Tarantula, Scorpion, Ramrod, and Tombstone. However, there were reportedly other villains he fought in this montage, including a hint at the Sinister Six. There is a chance that these villains could be added back into Spider-Man: [Brand New] Brand New Day. These deleted scenes won’t be on the Brand New Day digital and 4K releases.

Other added possibilities include a scene that saw Spider-Man getting a vaccination in a school classroom to help kids beat their fear of needles and additional scenes with Frank Castle’s Punisher, which would lead to the Night Nurse scene. There are also possible Avengers: Doomsday lead-ins, with a possible connective scene similar to what Avengers: Endgame did with its re-release earlier this year. Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters just two weeks later on December 18, so it would be the last possible tease for that movie.

What do you want to see on Spider-Man [Brand New] Brand New Day? Let us know the scenes you want to see most added back in the comments below.