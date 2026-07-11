Kevin Feige Was Asked About Female-Led MCU Hero Movies & His Answer Is Not Going Over Well

Much of the attention at the moment regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe is understandably aimed towards Avengers: Doomsday, but fans are also curious about what comes after that seismic event. Secret Wars will then be up to bat, but if you were hoping that more female-led MCU movies would follow, you might not be thrilled with Kevin Feige’s recent answer on the subject, as it is not going over so well.

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Feige was speaking about the MCU and Avengers: Doomsday at a live event, where he also answered a question from the audience. Someone asked Feige if there were more female-led projects in the works, and Feige said, “Well, Marvel is 90 years old, there are so many great female characters and some of my favorite female characters are in a group called the X-Men, and the X-Men are coming up very, very soon”

There’s some conflict about what he meant by that, as you could take that as some great female characters are coming with the X-Men’s debut and then we can plan some things, or that there are some great female characters coming with the X-Men debut and that’s all we’ve got planned at the moment. Many are taking that as the latter, and they aren’t happy about it.

Kevin Feige reaffirms that the X-Men are joining the MCU



"Well, Marvel is 90 years old, there are so many great female characters and some of my favorite female characters are in a group called the X-Men, and the X-Men are coming up very, very soon"



(via: 艺东西 on RedNote) pic.twitter.com/LoKLZWamvr — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) July 11, 2026

MCU Fans Aren’t Buying Kevin Feige’s Answer on Female-Led Superhero Films

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Feige’s answer isn’t being received so well, with @bayomob writing, “I’m crying. He got specifically asked where are the female led projects, and he just said ‘well! there will be some women in the x-men films!’” @mysteryantenna wrote, “They sure don’t know how to handle their female characters or even protect their actresses. It’s so embarrassing.”

@quipquest isn’t buying it either, and then highlighted the lone female X-Men member of the team, writing, “Said the man who only put one woman on the X-men in Doomsday.” @apolo_ul pointed to other female storylines in the MCU, writing, “Talking about the female characters as if they hadn’t ended Wanda’s storyline in the most hacky way possible that could be in this big event which is the Doom…. Broxant. From the X-Men images I only saw Mystique, the rest are all male characters.”

@DiamondSpiderP wrote, “She’s so real for asking about more female-led projects and I hate that Feige’s answer was a deflection.” @spinneretmj pointed out the lack of female characters that have been confriemd in the Doomsday cast, writing, “sorry it’s really irritating me that we have five confirmed female characters in the next avengers movie. no captain marvel, no jean grey, no storm, no rogue, no america chavez, no scarlet switch, no ms marvel, no photon, no kate bishop, no ironheart… like what are we doing.”

One would hope that this is a way of saying that more female-led movies will happen once another round of amazing characters is in the mix, but one could also point to the extensive roster of characters already in the MCU that could lead their own films.

To play the other side of the argument though, some of Marvel’s biggest female characters are indeed part of the X-Men, and once they are fully a part of the MCU, characters like Storm, Jean Grey, Rogue, Kate Pryde, Emma Frost, and more should all be on deck for films and series of their own, but only time will tell.

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