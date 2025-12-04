There’s A Major Problem With Avengers: Doomsday’s Cast & Marvel Need to Fix it Immediately

We can’t believe Marvel Studios still hasn’t fixed this unbelievable and glaring problem with the cast of Avengers: Doomsday. Over the years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been the subject of some criticism aimed at representation and diversity, and most of this in the franchise’s early days was aimed at the lack of female heroes. While this has improved in recent years with projects including She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Black Widow, Ms. Marvel, Echo, Agatha All Along, Captain Marvel, and more, the lack of female heroes is clearly still a major issue in the MCU.

This problem is unfortunately very evident when examining the roster of 27 actors already confirmed to have been cast in Avengers: Doomsday. The Russo brothers’ upcoming MCU sequel will put Robert Downey Jr. front-and-center as Doctor Doom, but out of the 26 other returning Marvel actors confirmed for the movie, only five of them are women, compared to 21 male actors. This ratio is seriously shocking, and underlines a more expansive problem with the MCU that we can’t believe hasn’t been fixed by now.

Which Other Female Heroes Do We Want to See in Avengers: Doomsday?

The only female heroes confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday so far are Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Ava Starr’s Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) of the New Avengers, Sue Storm’s Invisible Woman of the Fantastic Four (Vanessa Kirby), Shuri’s Black Panther (Letitia Wright) from Wakanda, and Mystique (Rebecca Romijn), returning from 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise. These are some of Marvel’s most notable and powerful female heroes, so their returns are very exciting. Even so, the fact there’s only five women confirmed for Doomsday right now is seriously disappointing.

There are many, many more incredible female heroes in the MCU and alternate Marvel universe who also deserve a role in Avengers: Doomsday. It is thought that Doomsday’s full cast hasn’t yet been revealed, so there’s still a chance more women can be involved, but it’s a shame we don’t know about them yet and Marvel thinks it’s okay to have us believe only five major female heroes will be involved. Among the female heroes ignored from the first cast announcement are the likes of Carol Danvers’ Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Kamala Khan’s Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and many more.

It seems unlikely we’ll see Jennifer Walters’ She-Hulk return following Tatiana Maslany’s recent comments against Disney, while Hope van Dyne’s future as the Wasp has also been put into jeopardy by Evangeline Lilly’s recent retirement from acting. Tessa Thompson, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sophia Di Martino, May Calamawy, Emilia Clarke, Hayley Atwell, Xochitl Gomez, Dominique Thorne, Kathryn Newton, Jaimie Alexander, Kathryn Hahn, Sasheer Zamata, Alaqua Cox, Krysten Ritter, Michelle Pfeiffer, Elizabeth Olsen, Laura Donnelly, Gwyneth Paltrow, Natalie Portman, Charlize Theron, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Gemma Chan, and many more women have all been omitted from Doomsday’s cast so far, so we are desperate for Marvel Studios to rectify this issue immediately.

