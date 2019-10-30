Kevin Hart Returns to Instagram With Emotional Video Detailing His Car Accident

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Oct 29, 2019 at 8:51pm PDT

Kevin Hart has made his return to Instagram. The actor and comedian shared a new video made up of clips of his recovery from a serious car accident on September 1st. Hart, in voiceover, reflects on the accident and his road to recovery. “Basically what you realize is that you’re not in control. No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control, and at the end of the day, it can all be over, man. You know, when God talks you got to listen. I swear life is funny because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the things that you needed most. In this case, I honestly feel like god basically told me to sit down. You know, when you’re moving too fast and you’re doing too much, sometimes you can’t see the things that you’re meant to see.

“But after my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof. I’m thankful for my family, for my friends. I’m thankful for the people that simply ride with me and that have been with me because you stood by me. My fans, thankful for all of your love and support. So don’t take today for granted, because tomorrow is not a promise. More importantly, I’m thankful for God. I’m thankful for life. I’m thankful for simply still being here, on the road to being a bigger and better me. Looking forward to an amazing 2020.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hart underwent back surgery following the accident. He’s expected to need a full year of physical therapy to fully recover but was spotted out and about with friends last week.

According to police, Hart was a passenger in the front seat when the 1970 Plymouth Barracuda he was riding in went off the road. Investigators say that alcohol did not contribute to the accident, but ruled that reckless driving caused the crash.

The accident came the day after Hart posted a video of himself driving the Barracuda as a story on Instagram. Hart bought the vintage muscle car in July as a 40th-birthday present to himself and commemorated the moment with a photo on Instagram.

Hart’s most recent film is as a voice actor in The Secret Life of Pets 2. He had an uncredited role in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. His next film is Jumanji: The Next Level In December.