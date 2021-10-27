Kevin Hart And Wesley Snipes’ True Story Trailer Released By Netflix

The trailer for the new Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes limited series True Story has been released by Netflix. The series comes with an ominous teaser synopsis, that reads: “How far will you go to protect your own? Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes star in True Story, the gripping journey of two brothers entangled in a world of celebrity, crime, and lies. Watch True Story, a limited series, November 24, only on Netflix.” The trailer also (hilariously) includes a more simplified note about the series: “A world-famous comedian desperately searches for a way out after a night in Philadelphia with his brother threatens to sabotage more than his success.”

Kevin Hart is indeed a comedian who hails from the city of Philadelphia, so fans will be wondering just how closely this film mirrors the comedian’s real-life story.

“I wasn’t at all drawn to the idea of Kevin as, like, Dexter or Barry,” showrunner Eric Newman (Narcos) told Philly Voice. “As I did some research on Kevin, I was struck by how ambitious he is, how vast his empire is, and it dovetails slightly with the theory that I’ve been cultivating for a long time, which is the common sociopathy in really successful people. I believe a lot of them are capable of killing somebody. And I certainly thought Kid as a character would kill to protect what he had built.”

“I’ve never been more excited about an acting project in my career,” Hart told Deadline, adding to EW: “This was an opportunity for me to step outside of my norm and partake in a genre of this craft that I never imagined that I would get to. My road to this type of role has been a long one, and I wanted to make sure that it was something that I could do and have my fan base really believe in, respect, and say, ‘We’ve actually witnessed him work his way to get here.’ Doing ‘The Upside’ was strategic, doing ‘Fatherhood’ was strategic, and now doing ‘True Story’ is strategic. This is about me finding new excitement in my craft, in my talent, and putting it on display.”

“Ultimately, it’s a question of, ‘How far would you go to protect the things you’ve worked hardest for?’” Hart said in closing. “When life throws certain obstacles and challenges at you, sometimes you don’t even know what you’re capable of. And that was the biggest thing, we wanted to put our character in a situation where he could ultimately shock himself and truly step outside of his norm to become a person that he never had no idea that he could ever be.”

True Story will stream on Netflix.