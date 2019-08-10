Kevin Hart’s Surprising Hobbs & Shaw Cameo Revealed in New Promo

Things couldn’t be going much better for the Fast & Furious franchise as the movies continue to dominate the box office. They just released the first spin-off franchise and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw became the number one film in theaters upon opening. One of the film’s biggest surprises had made its way to a new promo for the film and fans are excited.

Mid-way though Hobbs & Shaw, Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) are locked in their near-constant banter during an international flight. The rising volume from their conversation draws the attention of an air marshall and a new character, Air Marshall Dinkley (Kevin Hart), inserts himself into their plans. Johnson has starred in other films like Central Intelligence with Hart. The two have also linked up in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and will revisit that franchise in Jumanji: The Next Level later this year.

Ladies & gents the newest member of our @hobbsandshaw team, Special Forces vet, Air Marshal DINKLEY. Cool to see audiences explode w/ laughter and joy when @KevinHart4real makes his surprise debut in our movie.

Thanks everyone for makin’ us #1. #TeamDinkley #AbraCadabraBitches pic.twitter.com/y7SqWgTbEo — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 10, 2019

Parts of Hobbs & Shaw‘s hilarious cameo scene featuring Hart can be seen above on The Rock’s personal Twitter account. The two stars have traded barbs on social media numerous times after working together. Johnson gets a kick out of needling his vertically challenged co-star and lets him hear about that facet of his life quite a bit. Hart is not one to take these insults without firing a few lyrical jabs back at the former WWE Superstar.

Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw’s path forward seems bright as they snared that crucial number one opening weekend. But, the film’s producer sat down to talk with us about the prospect of even more spin-off material and he’s just focusing on the task in front of him with Hobbs & Shaw.

“If there’s anything this business has taught you is you never get ahead of yourself,” Garcia told ComicBook.com. “But if we’re so lucky and the fans receive it the way we think they will, that’s the goal. Look, there’s so many unbelievable characters in the Fast & Furious universe, but there’s only so much time in a Fast & Furious movie to get to know each of these characters. So our goal is to start to create an outlet where we can spin off these characters, let fans learn about the ones they love, and keep building it out. So if we’re lucky, this could be the beginning of something nice.”

Garcia might get his way and have Hobbs & Shaw launch a sequel. It appears likely that Kevin Hart will be a part of the team moving forward as indicated tweets from Johnson and his friend following the film’s release. Buckle up Fast & Furious fans, it sounds like there are only going to be more of these side-stories going forward. The only question to ask now is if Ryan Reynolds will be along for the ride along with everyone else as he popped up in a surprise cameo during the film as well.