Kevin Smith Announces Fred Armisen’s Cameo in ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’

Kevin Smith may have wrapped production on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot earlier this week, but the creator is still dropping news about the upcoming film. The director and co-star has been keeping fans well informed about the filming process on social media, giving frequent updates on the movie's exciting cameos. One of his latest production posts revealed that Fred Armisen of Saturday Night Live and Portlandia fame will be making an appearance in the movie.

"When we were lucky enough to get @sordociego into @jayandsilentbob Reboot, I knew we would land a great cast! #fredarmisen is talent-bait: when actors or actresses see a genius like Fred is involved, they feel way more comfortable about joining up as well!," Smith shared.

"Fred is my go-to @youtube star: if I have any time when I'm smoking and not working, I watch old @nbcsnl clips featuring Fred, eps of #portlandia or @docnowifc. So even though I worked with him for a night on #copout, having him on the Reboot for a few days was fanboy Heaven for me!," he added.

"But funniest fan moment for me was when I asked him about the bits he does at the drum set on @latenightseth. 'Do you just roll up and do those and then bolt whenever you're in the City?' And Fred said 'No, that's my real job. That's my band. We do the music. That's not a bit: I'm really a drummer.' What's weird is a) I love the Late Night theme song, and b) Fred wrote [it]! He's crazy-talented and crazy-sweet (seriously - everyone loves #Armisen because he's brilliant, but also because he's a super nice guy)! And he killed in #jayandsilentbobreboot! We're lucky to have him!"

Many fans commented about their excitement over the cameo, but one person expressed disappointment in Smith's continued journey of revealing the movie's secrets.

"Then you might want to unfollow me for the next few months…," the director replied.

While it is nice to be surprised by cameos, fans will have to hope the content is worth the spoilers, because Smith has already revealed tons of people you can expect to see in the film. From View Askewniverse staples like Jason Lee, Brian O'Halloran, and Joey Lauren Adams to returning one-timers such as Rosario Dawson and Shannon Elizabeth to brand new additions like Method Man and Red Man, this movie is set to be stacked.

According to the IMDb plot description, the new film follows Jay and Silent Bob as they "return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of 'Bluntman and Chronic' movie from getting made."

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to be released in the fall.

