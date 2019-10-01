Kevin Smith Announces Clerks 3

Well now it’s official. After bringing back his iconic Jay and Silent Bob characters in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot this year, writer and director Kevin Smith is bringing the Clerks back for another round. The return of the Clerks franchise has been talked about for some time, but now it looks to be officially happening. Smith took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to announce that the film was finally happening, and that the entire core cast was now on board.

Smith posted a photo with Jay Mewes and Jeff Anderson, both of which starred in the original Clerks. He used the long-winded post to explain that they’ve all discussed Clerks III and decided to make it happen. Brian O’Halloran, who starred in the first two Clarks films as Dante, will also be returning.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“3 CLERKS,” Smith wrote in the post. “Thanks to the good folks at [Leeloo Multiprops], I got to see Randal! Jeff Anderson, Jay Mewes, and I spend Saturday signing stuff and catching up, seeing so much movie merch that’s been made over the last 25 years (hit the Leeloo site for sweet signed skateboards)! But even better than that? We talked about making a movie together. It’ll be a movie that concludes a saga. It’ll be a movie about how you’re never too old to completely change your life. It’ll be a movie about how a decades-spanning friendship finally confronts the future. It’ll be a movie that brings us back to the beginning – a return to the cradle of civilization in the great state of New Jersey. It’ll be a movie that stars Jeff and Brian O’Halloran with me and Jay in supporting roles. And it’ll be a movie called CLERKS III!”

Smith continued on to say that this will be a brand new version of Clerks III, not the one that was being worked on a few years ago.

“To be great is to go on. To go on is to go far. To go far is to return. And we’re all gonna return to the scene of the crime! This won’t be the old script we almost made a few years back: this is a completely new screnplay that I just started writing last night! And so far, it’s like a dream come true! After mending fences with Ben Affleck earlier this year, I was hoping to do the same with Jeff – so huge thanks to Leeloo Multiprops for getting us all in the same room. But the biggest thanks ever go to Jeff, for being receptive to the idea at all.”

There’s no word as to when Smith and his pals are going to begin shooting the newest Clerks movie, but rest assured it’s finally on the way.