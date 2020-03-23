Kevin Smith Gets Choked Up Watching Onward

The coronavirus pandemic may have hit Pixar’s Onward hard at the box office and prompted Disney to make the film available to purchase on digital for home viewing much earlier than expected, if Kevin Smith‘s reaction to the film is any indication, the ever-changing and complex pandemic has taken nothing from the film’s emotional punch. Smith took to Facebook on Sunday to share an update with fans and got all choked up watching the film, tearing up with emotions over the Chris Pratt, Tom Holland starring animated film.

“I don’t know why the f-ck I’m doing this to myself, but holy sh-t. I woke up early, started smoking,” Smith said. “I said, ‘you know what? I’ll watch Onward. This looks cute.’ Holy f-ck. And so I’m just rerolling the last like… this sh-t’s cruel, man. If you’ve ever had a dad or a brother, holy f-ck this is tough.”

In Onward, two teen elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, go on a journey together to discover if there is still a little magic left in the world in order to spend one final day with their father, a man who died when they were too young to really remember him. It’s a moving story, one that according to Smith made him want to call his brother up immediately.

“What a beautiful story,” Smith said. “I want to call up my brother right now. Unbelievably good.”

Last week, Disney made Onward available to purchase on digital, allowing fans to be able to get the film with movie theaters across the United States closed as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Onward director Dan Scanlon shared with fans that while they’d hoped fans would be able to enjoy the film in theaters again soon, they were happy to offer it to fans at home.

“While we’re looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes,” Scanlon and producer Kori Rae said.

In addition to being available for digital purchase now, Onward will be available to stream on Disney+ starting April 3rd.

