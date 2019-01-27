Kevin Smith Asks Jamie Lee Curtis to be Part of ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’

In the era of sequels, remakes, and reboots, there’s one upcoming follow-up film that we cannot wait to get our eyes on: Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, the long-awaited sequel to Kevin Smith‘s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

The movie is set to begin filming in Louisiana in February, and Smith has some great ideas about the potential cast. One dream cast member is Jamie Lee Curtis who is best known for playing Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise.

“Dear @jamieleecurtis – You raised an excellent point on the @IMDb boat this summer! So this is me asking: Will you come play with us on #JayAndSilentBobReboot? It’s a really funny part and we can have you in and out in a day! Help us tell some cinematic true lies, Wanda!,” Smith tweeted.

In the attached video from last year, Curtis teases Smith for never having been asked to be in one of his films.

“You’ve never hired me,” she stated

“That’s true, no I haven’t. Not yet,” Smith laughed. However, the director’s tone quickly changed and he got extremely serious. “No, I haven’t! Not yet!,” he said again. You can tell by the shift that it’s something he has definitely thought about before.

“But I always thought my projects were beneath someone of your caliber,” he explained. “You were in A Fish Called Wanda, why would you ever want to work with somebody like me?”

“Because you didn’t ask me,” she responded.

“Not yet. Give it time,” he replied.

Well, that time is now! The actor tweeted out his request yesterday and we’re waiting with bated breath to see if the iconic actress responds. Curtis has tweeted unrelated content since Smith sent out his plea, so if they’re actually in talks to make a movie together, it’s probably not going to be happening over the social media site.

Curtis wouldn’t be the first pop culture icon to join one of Smith’s projects. Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back had various cameos from Hollywood legends, including Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, George Carlin, and Wes Craven.

While there isn’t a ton of information surrounding the new movie, the IMDB plot description says it follows Jay and Silent Bob as they “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.” Currently, the only cast member listed bests Smith (Silent Bob) and Jason Mewes (Jay) is Brian O’Halloran, who is expected to respire his role of Dante “I’m not even supposed to be here today” Hicks.

Would you like to see Jamie Lee Curtis in the new Kevin Smith film? Tell us in the comments.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot does not currently have a release date, but will begin filming next month.