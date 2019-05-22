Kevin Smith Turns to Social Media to find Missing Mallrats Band

Kevin Smith is hard at work putting together the upcoming Jay and Silent Bob Reboot and with the film having recently wrapped production that means its fine detail time — including the music that will help set the tone for the film and its characters. However, when it comes to one very specific song with deep ties to Smith’s Askewniverse, Smith needed a little bit of help from the power of social media.

Smith took to Twitter on Wednesday with a plea for help in locating members of the band Squirtgun. You see, Smiths’ Mallrats opened with a very specific song — Squirtgun’s “Social” — and since the character Brodie (Jason Lee) appears in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, he wanted to use the song again in a scene. The problem? Smith couldn’t seem to find anyone in the band to talk to about making it happen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

HELP! Mallrats opens with a song called Social by a band named Squirtgun. I wanna use it again for Brodie scene in #JayandSilentBobReboot but we can’t find folks in the band. If anybody knows how to get in touch with anybody from Squirtgun, please let me know! I need their art! pic.twitter.com/hZnc7sxPbL — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) May 22, 2019

An obscure band from roughly a quarter century ago might seem like a pretty impossible quest, but this is a social media age and one should never underestimate the power and reach of Twitter. In short order, Mass Giorgini from Squirtgun had reached out to Smith and now it seems like things will be coming together for Brodie’s Mallrats musical moment.

Hey, man! Perfect! The ever-helpful @KevinMcCarthyTV also gave me your contact info! We’ll be reaching out today! Your glorious song brings Brodie back in #JayandSilentBobReboot! https://t.co/VrCJVKzts3 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) May 22, 2019

It will be interesting to see how the song comes together in the Brodie scene Smith mentions. While we still don’t really know a ton of plot details about Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, we do know that there will be quite a few references — both in casting and in characters — to previous Askewniverse films, including Lee’s Brodie. Lee made his debut in Smith’s View Askewniverse universe in 1995’s Mallrats as Brodie. In that film, Brodie is an unemployed, comic book-obsessed guy living with his parents who is dumped by his girlfriend, Rene (played by Shannen Doherty) at the start of the film. By the end of the film, Brodie and Rene are back together with the film mentioning that he goes on to host The Tonight Show. In Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, it’s revealed that Brodie owns his own comic book store, Brodie’s Secret Stash.

It’s that store that a behind-the-scenes photo Smith shared earlier this year features so, who knows, maybe that Squirtgun song will end up playing over the store’s sound system, for nostalgia’s sake.

Are you looking forward to Jay and Silent Bob Reboot? Let us know in the comments below.