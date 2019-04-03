Kevin Smith Reveals His Favorite ‘Jay and Silent Reboot’ Cameo and it’s Adorable

Kevin Smith may have wrapped production on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, but the creator is still dropping news about the upcoming movie. The director and co-star has been keeping fans well informed about the filming process on social media, giving frequent updates on the movie’s newest cast members. There has been an array of impressive cameo announcements, but the latest one is extra special. Smith revealed that Logan Lee Mewes, the four-year-old daughter of Jason Mewes (Jay) and Jordan Monsanto (the movie’s producer), is his favorite cameo in the whole film.

“Happy Birthday l’il @loganleemewes! 4 years ago, you changed the lives of @jordanmonsanto and @jaymewes for the best – and you managed to make my life a bunch better too! Your cameo in @jayandsilentbob Reboot is my favorite in the flick! You were so good that in a few years? I’ll be replacing your Dad with you! (Jane & Silent Bob has a nice ring to it!) May you wind up as wacky, whimsical, wise and wonderful as my pals, your parents!,” Smith wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The littlest Mewes has her own Instagram, which you can follow here.

Mewes’ daughter isn’t the only legacy to appear in the new movie. Harley Quinn Smith, Smith’s daughter, is going to be appearing in the film as a member of the girl gang who encounters Jay and Silent Bob. It’s fitting that Smith’s daughter is in the gang considering her mother was a member of Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back‘s girl group back in 2001. Harley Quinn was also in the 2001 film, playing the baby version of Silent Bob.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, loving the kind words from Smith.

“She’s adorable and looks just like her dad. Happy birthday!,” @lizethhutchings wrote.

“Logan has her own chair berserker! She’ll someday have her own movie berserker!,” @markiehartguy added.

“DUDE! You’ve got the Clerks font on the D-chairs…. serious bonus points, your heart gets bigger all the time,” @mbatfreak pointed out.

According to the IMDb plot description, the new film follows Jay and Silent Bob as they “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to be released in the fall.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!