Kevin Smith Shares Evil Dead-Inspired Prop From Upcoming Jay & Silent Bob Movie

Kevin Smith took to social media last night to share a first look behind the scenes of the next Jay & Silent Bob movie. In the shot is a Silent Bob-themed riff on The Necronomicon from Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead, which Smith says won’t steal your soul, but might render you silent for the rest of your life if you open it. Designed by Nick Brown of Terrifier 3 and The 4:30 Movie, little is known about the prop or how important it will be to Jay & Silent Bob 3, which Smith plans to start filming later this year.

The effect pretty perfectly mimics what you would expect from “NecroBobicon,” featuring the same human leather and twisted expression — but now with a beard and backwards hat. You can see it here:

“I’m writing another Jay and Silent Bob movie,” Smith announced on his Fatman Beyond podcast in December 2023. “I honestly didn’t think I’d do it for…we had a plan to do the third Jay and Silent Bob movie when Jay’s daughter Logan was 18, and she could play Harley’s daughter in the movie. Harley played Jay’s daughter in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, so Logan would play Jay’s granddaughter, and we thought that would be f—ed up. But Mewes was just like, ‘So I’ve got to wait ten years to do another movie?’ So I was like, ‘I guess you’re right,’ so I started thinking about this thing and started writing it, and I f—ing absolutely love it. I’m writing it in the way that I wrote Red State….anytime I know where the movie’s going, that means the audience knows where the movie’s going, and since it’s a Jay and Silent Bob movie, and…I dunno, the 18th…probably the audience knows where a lot of it’s going to go. Any time I feel that way, I just turn the tables and write something completely different. Any time I know what the punchline is, I’m forcing myself to find a different punchline to undercut it and stuff. So I’m using it as an exercise to sharpen the comedic knives, if you will.”

In Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back, there was a brief fantasy sequence in which Jay imagined humanity being enslaved a la Planet of the Apes, complete with ape costumes and brain surgery prosthetics. That was in and out in the course of about a minute, so it’s possible the NecroBobicon will serve a similar purpose. On the other had, Jay and Bob also appeared in Dogma, which broke with Smith’s tradition of making sex comedies and set the pair up as agents of God who had to protect a chosen one against a pair of fallen angels. So it’s hard to know what to expect — both from Smith generally and from a prop like this in particular.

There’s no word yet on when Jay & Silent Bob 3 will start filming or when it will release. Smith’s The 4:30 Movie is getting a theatrical release from Saban later this year.