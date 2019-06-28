Kevin Smith Shares Photos From Dogma Premiere Nearly 20 Years Later

After premiering at Cannes on May 21st, 1999, Kevin Smith‘s third feature film, Dogma, was released in theaters in the United Staes on November 12th, 1999. In honor of the upcoming anniversary, Smith is throwing it back with some photos from the movie’s premiere. Originally shared by Movie Premieres Unlimited, one of the most delight accounts on Twitter, the images include Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek, Kate Hudson, and Smith with God herself, Alanis Morissette.

It’s Gwyneth before @goop, fellow @ww_us ambassador Kate Hudson, pre-Frida Salma, God herself @Alanis, and me before I started opening my eyes wide in photos. DOGMA turns 20 this year but it’s not available anywhere to stream because the film is owned by Harvey & Bob personally. https://t.co/NhdMQvlUVw — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 27, 2019

“It’s Gwyneth before @goop, fellow @ww_us ambassador Kate Hudson, pre-Frida Salma, God herself @Alanis, and me before I started opening my eyes wide in photos. DOGMA turns 20 this year but it’s not available anywhere to stream because the film is owned by Harvey & Bob personally,” Smith wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s an extreme bummer that Dogma isn’t available to stream, but extra upsetting that disgraced producer, Harvey Weinstein, has ownership over Smith’s film.

Many people commented on the tweet to share their love for Dogma:

“The great Alan Rickman as well… awesome movie. Digging the DVD out tonight,” @GeorgeDoumas replied.

“I was raised Roman Catholic. No joke I have an aunt who was a nun for 50 years and she served time in time in the Vatican. Dogma had a seismic impact on me as far as making me look at things differently. It’s brilliant and funny. I just wish the church adopted buddy christ,” @franticmonkey wrote.

“Hope you find a way to get the film back someday; Dogma deserves better,” @ShaunTheShooter added.

Dogma had a star-studded cast, including Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith as Jay and Silent Bob. The film also starred Linda Fiorentino, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Alan Rickman, Chris Rock, Salma Hayek, George Carlin, Jason Lee, and more. Many of the names on that list are Smith movie staples and will be making cameo appearances in his next film, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

If you’re hoping to see a trailer for Smith’s new film soon, you’re in luck! The director recently revealed he’ll be premiering the first Jay and Silent Bob Reboot trailer during a Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 20th.

The follow-up to Kevin Smith’s 2001 film, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, will see the characters “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to hit theaters in the fall.