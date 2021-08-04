Kevin Smith's Appeal to Recreate Classic Clerks Scene in Clerks III Gets Perfect Response

✖

Clerks director Kevin Smith turned 51 this week and his birthday also marked the start of production on the long-awaited Clerks III. Last month, it was revealed that Lionsgate acquired worldwide distribution rights to the threequel, which has led to Smith sharing some fun throwbacks and posting pre-production dates. Smith, who will also be reprising his role of Silent Bob opposite Jason Mewes' Jay in Clerks III, is bringing back some old costume pieces. In fact, Smith reached out to the San Jose Sharks hockey team in the hopes of finding the same hat Mewes wears in the original film.

"Dear @SanJoseSharks: We would like to recreate this scene with @JayMewes from CLERKS in our new movie we’re shooting called CLERKS III. We haven’t been able to get a permission response, even with the aid of the @NJDevils. Can you help us? Please contact @JordanMonsanto. Thanks!," Smith wrote. "We got you, @ThatKevinSmith. Will follow up with @JordanMonsanto but I want it known that I wasn't even supposed to be here today," Jonathan Becher, the San Hose Sharks President, replied. You can check out the tweets below:

We got you, @ThatKevinSmith. Will follow up with @JordanMonsanto but I want it known that I wasn't even supposed to be here today#SJSharks #clerks3 — Jonathan Becher (@jbecher) August 4, 2021

Earlier this year, Smith shared that he finished writing the first draft of Clerks III. The director previously broke down the movie's plot and a tweet revealed that the Clerks III will take place almost entirely at Quick Stop. Brian O'Halloran and Jeff Anderson will be returning as Dante and Randal, respectively, while Smith and Mewes will once again play Jay and Silent Bob. Rosario Dawson is also returning to play Becky, her character from Clerks II.

"There’s a saying from the Tao that goes something like 'To be great is to go on. To go on is to go far. To go far is to return.' Thanks to Lionsgate, we get to return to where it all started with almost the whole cast that started it all," Smith said in a statement when the film was announced. "And for the first time since the first time we ever made a movie in 1993, we’re shooting the entire flick on location in New Jersey, as an ode to both the enduring allure of cinema and the resourcefulness and lunacy of its storytellers. Years ago, Dante and Randal made me a filmmaker – so now it’s time I return the favor."

Stay tuned for more updates on Clerks III, which does not yet have a release date.