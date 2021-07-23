Kevin Smith Returns to the Quick Stop for Clerks III

✖

Kevin Smith rose to fame back in 1994 when his first film, Clerks, became an indie darling. He went on to use some of his Clerks characters in multiple follow-up comedies but made an official sequel to the movie in 2006. In fact, yesterday marked the 15th anniversary of the release of Clerks II. This week also saw the news that Lionsgate has acquired worldwide distribution rights to the long-awaited Clerks III, which is expected to go into production next month. Today, Smith took to Twitter to show off his most recent visit to the Quick Stop that started it all...

"The CLERKS III Tech Scout brought us into Quick Stop this morning! I love this little store - though I spent many hours behind that counter dreaming of being anywhere else. And now I never wanna leave. I feel 22 again, because technically, I was working at Quick Stop today," Smith wrote. You can check out the post below:

The CLERKS III Tech Scout brought us into Quick Stop this morning! I love this little store - though I spent many hours behind that counter dreaming of being anywhere else. And now I never wanna leave. I feel 22 again, because technically, I was working at Quick Stop today! pic.twitter.com/lqg7PwgAA1 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) July 23, 2021

While visiting his hometown of Red Bank, New Jersey alongside his longtime friend and onscreen partner, Jason Mewes, Smith also paid a visit to his old high school.

"I’ve been hiking the hills of my hometown Highlands to get in shooting shape for #Clerks3, and @jaymewes has started to join me. So here’s @jayandsilentbob outside of their high school, @hhrsnjhs. We never met in Hudson (Jay was in 8th grade when I was a senior), but the school was so small, we were aware of each other regardless. Decades after we graduated, we’ve come back to where we learned the basics to relearn the basics of cardio. (Also: @masters of the Universe: Revelation is on @netflix RIGHT NOW, so if you’re so inclined and have the time, binge it ASAP! I was the showrunner and Jay plays Stinkor in episode 2," Smith wrote on Instagram.

You can check that post out below:

Are you excited for Clerks III? Tell us in the comments!

Stay tuned for more updates on Clerks III. In the meantime, Clerks is streaming on HBO Max and Clerks II is free with ads on Vudu.