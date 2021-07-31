Kevin Smith Breaks Out Original Silent Bob Hoodie For Clerks III

✖

It's been 15 years since Clerks II hit theatres, which means fans of Kevin Smith have been waiting quite a while for the long-rumored third installment. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Lionsgate acquired worldwide distribution rights to the threequel, which is expected to go into production next month. In fact, Smith has shared some fun updates about the pre-production, including a table read that reunited the original movie's stars. Smith has been taking fans on a trip down memory lane in honor of Clerks III, and his latest post features one of the coolest throwbacks yet. The director, who also plays Silent Bob opposite Jason Mewes' Jay in his films, took to Instagram to show off the original hoodie he wore when they filmed Clerks back in 1993.

"This is a stoner hoodie I bought in #seattle, circa 1992. In 1993, I wore it as half of @jayandsilentbob in #clerks. For the last 20 years or so, it’s been framed and hanging in @jayandsilentbobstash. We cracked it open because it’s gonna play in #clerks3, and the thought was that the wardrobe department was gonna have to duplicate it - because there’s no way I was gonna fit into it nearly 30 years after we shot the flick. Well lo and behold, I do! It’s dusty, but it still fits - just like the character. I’ve enjoyed a blissful week of rehearsals with the cast. It’s been like hockey fantasy camp: I get to hang out on the ice with all of my heroes and play like we’re kids again! The script is locked and the cast is ready for their return to good ol’ @quickstopgroceries! On Monday morning, I turn 51 and we start shooting Clerks III! #KevinSmith #weightlossjourney," Smith wrote. You can check out his post below:

At the beginning of the year, Smith shared that he finished writing the first draft of Clerks III. The director previously broke down the movie's plot and a tweet revealed that the Clerks III will (unsurprisingly) take place almost entirely at Quick Stop.

Brian O'Halloran and Jeff Anderson will be returning as Dante and Randal, respectively, while Smith and Mewes will once again play Jay and Silent Bob. Rosario Dawson is also returning to play Becky, her character from Clerks II.

Stay tuned for more updates on Clerks III. In the meantime, Clerks is streaming on HBO Max and Clerks II is free with ads on Vudu.