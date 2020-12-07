Twitter Roasts KFC and Lifetime Mini-Movie Starring Mario Lopez as Colonel Sanders
Twitter turns up the heat on A Recipe for Seduction, the just-announced KFC and Lifetime "mini-movie" starring Saved by the Bell's Mario Lopez as a steamy Colonel Sanders. The 15-minute spicy holiday love affair is "full of mystery, suspense, deception, 'fowl' play and — at the heart of it all — love and fried chicken," according to its official description. A Recipe for Seduction is the latest Lifetime original and the first branded mid-form content cooked up with KFC, which in recent years has tapped a rotating roster of comedians and famous faces to portray the company's founder.
Lopez is the latest actor to play the KFC mascot, joining a list of names that includes Norm Macdonald, Jim Gaffigan, Rob Riggle, Jason Alexander, and Reba McEntire.
In this deep-fried holiday romance, "A young heiress contends with the affections of a suitor handpicked by her mother. But when a handsome, young chef with a secret fried chicken recipe and a dream arrives, he sets in motion a series of events that unravel the mother's devious plans."
Colonel Sanders is adding some sabor to the menu...get your appetite ready...#FingerLickinGood #Lifetime #Dec13 pic.twitter.com/CCaUJ1URrd— Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) December 7, 2020
A+E Networks and KFC hope Lifetime viewers enjoy A Recipe for Seduction alongside the restaurant chain's fried chicken-scented firelog, which is again available for the 2020 holiday season, when they tune into the mini-movie's Lifetime premiere on Sunday, December 13 at 12 p.m. ET/PT.
Here's what Twitter users are saying about A Recipe for Seduction — and it's not finger lickin' good:
Do the Hamburglar next.— Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) December 7, 2020
Some suggestions...— Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) December 7, 2020
—Josh Duhamel in McDonald’s “A Special Sauce of Lust”
—Freddie Prinze Jr. in Burger King’s “A Royal Affair”
—Alyson Hannigan in “Wendy’s Choice”
—John Stamos in “That Thing That Happened Behind the Del Taco”
Not the 1st time pic.twitter.com/JNjfMBXPm9— Christmas Queen of Thirst, Jynx (@Chartoc) December 7, 2020
therapist: Mario Lopez bonking as Colonel Sanders isn’t real; it can’t hurt you.
Mario Lopez Bonking as Colonel Sanders: pic.twitter.com/sE7YKUaQfN— Scott ThXmas (@OGScottieT) December 7, 2020
Who had 'KFC-themed rom-com starring Mario Lopez as sexy Colonel Sanders' on their 2020 bingo card? https://t.co/XapDgpu2jg— Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) December 7, 2020
the fact a.c slater from saved by the bell playing a fuckboy colonel sanders in a movie about kfc didn’t even raise one of my eyebrows tells me 2020 has officially desensitised me to everything pic.twitter.com/e9IZlyqCgl— joe (@jxeker) December 7, 2020
LIFETIME IS RELEASING A HORNY KFC MOVIE STARRING MARIO LOPEZ AS COLONEL SANDERS I WILL NEVER RECOVER pic.twitter.com/q8ZNAwrXEL— 🧛🏿 (@Jinsakuu) December 7, 2020
I love the idea of a sexy mystery movie about Colonel Sanders, and I can’t wait for the follow-up Taco Bell movie called Danger at the Drive-Thru! pic.twitter.com/q3HFt6d2i2— Creig Ewing (@acewing) December 7, 2020
People freaking out over Mario Lopez as Colonel Sanders obviously never saw Dolph Ziggler as Colonel Sanders pic.twitter.com/yuytflx6W1— Eric Francisco (@EricFrancisco24) December 7, 2020
Mario Lopez as Colonel Sanders is not the ending to 2020 I expected https://t.co/UW8ovNFfLf— Krishnanand Kelkar (@KrisKelkar) December 7, 2020
Mario Lopez as Colonel Sanders ain’t got nothing on Reba pic.twitter.com/N8uXTWpD33— alex (@melodictrauma) December 7, 2020
the most impressive thing is that info on this didn't leak ages ago. like how did anyone associated with this movie NOT come on twitter to say, "i am working on a kfc movie starring slater as colonel sanders." you could make me sign 10 ndas, i still would've done it pic.twitter.com/eHRIy4ci6M— Dinosaur Dracula 🦖🧛♂️ (@DinosaurDracula) December 7, 2020
Sooo Mario Lopez is going to play colonel sanders? In a romance? On lifetime? pic.twitter.com/QS04MpHxf7— Brazen Babe Reviews 🙅🏾♀️ (@BBrReviews) December 7, 2020
MARIO LOPEZ is starring in the KFC Story powered by Lifetime lmaooo
Mario stays cashing a check! pic.twitter.com/UB7oEdoAX7— Jessica Fyre💫✨ (@TheJessieWoo) December 7, 2020