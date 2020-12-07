Twitter Roasts KFC and Lifetime Mini-Movie Starring Mario Lopez as Colonel Sanders

Twitter turns up the heat on A Recipe for Seduction, the just-announced KFC and Lifetime "mini-movie" starring Saved by the Bell's Mario Lopez as a steamy Colonel Sanders. The 15-minute spicy holiday love affair is "full of mystery, suspense, deception, 'fowl' play and — at the heart of it all — love and fried chicken," according to its official description. A Recipe for Seduction is the latest Lifetime original and the first branded mid-form content cooked up with KFC, which in recent years has tapped a rotating roster of comedians and famous faces to portray the company's founder.

Lopez is the latest actor to play the KFC mascot, joining a list of names that includes Norm Macdonald, Jim Gaffigan, Rob Riggle, Jason Alexander, and Reba McEntire.

In this deep-fried holiday romance, "A young heiress contends with the affections of a suitor handpicked by her mother. But when a handsome, young chef with a secret fried chicken recipe and a dream arrives, he sets in motion a series of events that unravel the mother's devious plans."

A+E Networks and KFC hope Lifetime viewers enjoy A Recipe for Seduction alongside the restaurant chain's fried chicken-scented firelog, which is again available for the 2020 holiday season, when they tune into the mini-movie's Lifetime premiere on Sunday, December 13 at 12 p.m. ET/PT.

