KFC Is Selling Fried Chicken-Scented Firelogs Again This Holiday Season

As the leaves change colors and the temperatures grow colder, spooky season will come to pass and before you know, the holiday season will be upon us. In fact, Amazon already started sending out its toy books for early shopping...but that's beside the point. Like last year and the year prior, KFC has once again decided to sell its fried chicken-scented 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog. You know, a log you throw in the fireplace that just so happens to smell like KFC's iconic fried chicken.

The third straight year the seasonal item has been available, Walmart locked down exclusive rights to the novelty item, which are available as of this writing. As with year's past, limited supplies are available and they'll only be on sale as supplies last. The firelogs — manufactured again by Enviro-Log — start at $15.88. In addition to stores, the 11 Herbs & Spices Firelogs are also available on the Walmart website.

"For the past two years we have warmed the hearts and homes of our fried-chicken fans during the holiday season with our 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog," KFC chief marketer Andrea Zahumensky said of the red-hot logs. "Although this year may look different, we hope that by expanding our exclusive partnership with Enviro-Log and Walmart, people can once again grab a fried-chicken scented firelog, order a bucket of chicken from KFC, and savor the tastes, smells and warmth of what has become our favorite holiday tradition."

According to Enviro-Log founder Ross McRoy, demand for the firelogs has never been higher. "The customer demand and excitement for the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog has gotten bigger each year," McRoy added. "We at Enviro-Log are proud to once again partner with KFC and Walmart to create and distribute a product fans are ravenous for this holiday season – just don't try to eat it!"

As with any items of the like, pricing is dependent on location and availability. The limited nature of the items will likely create a temporary secondary market for them — we see you, eBay — so may want to act fast should you want your house to smell like KFC's fried chicken.