Mario Lopez to Play Colonel Sanders in Lifetime and KFC's A Recipe for Seduction Mini-Movie

Mario Lopez has been pretty busy with Peacock's Saved by the Bell reboot. Even then, the nostalgic role hasn't stopped him from landing the gig of a lifetime. This Sunday, the actor will play Colonel Harland Sanders in A Recipe for Seduction, a new mini-movie produced in partnership between Lifetime and Kentucky Fried Chicken. Trust us, you read every word of that sentence correctly — the Saved by the Bell star is playing the face of KFC in a classic Lifetime movie that promises "mystery, suspense, deception, and 'fowl' play."

It should be noted the project essentially boils down to a glorified infomercial for the iconic fast-food joint, as the "mini-movie" only clocks in at 15 minutes. Judging by the trailer released by the network Monday morning, it does however fit right in line with the same look and feel of a standard Lifetime thriller.

"Lifetime is the perfect holiday home to bring this spicy, unexpected tale to life," A+E Networks marketing chief David DeSocio, said in a statement. "Through a terrific cast, and with a wink to the unique sensibilities celebrated in Lifetime movies, this co-production spotlights each brand's POV and marries them in a fun and authentic way. A+E Networks delivers custom creative that our audiences and clients love."

Coinciding with the release of the mini-movie this weekend, KFC is running a promotion with Uber Eats. For those looking to eat the chain's iconic chicken during the screening in the ultimate fried celebration, those who order over $20 or more of food Sunday will get free delivery and six free extra crispy chicken tenders.

"We're no stranger to heating things up for the holidays, just like our famous fried chicken scented Firelog. But let's face it, we could all use a little distraction this holiday season, so why not fill some of your time at home with a suspenseful drama and the comfort of our world-famous fried chicken?" KFC chief marketer Andrea Zahumensky added. "'A Recipe for Seduction' is a perfect excuse to curl up at home and escape to your own happily ever after."

The aforementioned chicken-scented firelogs are available exclusively at Walmart. While the company's website is out of stock as of this writing, you can hit an In-Stock alert on the site to be notified when they're available once again. Your local store could have some on-hand as supplies last as well.

A Recipe for Seduction premieres Sunday, December 13th at 12:00 p.m. Noon.