Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Reported Run Time Sets Up an Epic Installment

With tickets now on sale for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, various theater chains have listed the film's run time, which clocks in at 145 minutes. This run time would corroborate the idea that this new chapter is pushing the franchise into an all-new realm, using that long run time to delve into any number of themes and characters to set the stage for future stories. This reported run time would also make it the longest entry in the franchise since it launched back in 1968, with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes being the tenth installment into the series. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set to hit theaters on May 10th.

Cinematic sensibilities have changed a lot since the original Planet of the Apes films were released, and while that debut entry clocks in at nearly two hours, the next four sequels all stick closer to a 95-minute run time. The 2001 remake from Tim Burton kept in line with the first movie, as it also clocks in at two hours.

The series was revived in 2011 with Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which aimed to serve both as a reboot of the concept while also potentially being a prequel to the entire narrative of how super-smart apes could become the dominant species on the planet. While that movie came in at 105 minutes, the sequel Dawn of the Planet of the Apes comes in at 130 minutes while War for the Planet of the Apes came in at 140 minutes. Kingdom might only exceed that run time by five minutes, but it's still enough to make it the longest in the franchise.

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign. Apes are the dominant species living harmoniously with one another and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape will undertake a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

The upcoming sequel stars Freya Allan, William H. Macy, Dichen Lachman, Kevin Durand, Owen Teague, Peter Macon, and Travis Jeffery.

