Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Gets Extended IMAX Trailer

The upcoming sequel Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes could be the biggest entry that the franchise has ever seen, with an all-new extended trailer offering a glimpse of the excitement in store for audiences. In order to give viewers the most immersive experience imaginable, the new film will be heading to IMAX theaters, which is arguably the best way to deliver a larger-than-life adventure to fans. You can check out the all-new IMAX trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes below before the movie lands exclusively in theaters and IMAX on May 10th.

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign. Apes are the dominant species living harmoniously with one another and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape will undertake a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

The upcoming sequel stars Freya Allan, William H. Macy, Dichen Lachman, Kevin Durand, Owen Teague, Peter Macon, and Travis Jeffery.

The new installment marks the tenth feature film in the franchise since it kicked off in 1968 with Planet of the Apes. While that debut movie earned four sequels, an attempt was made to revive the concept in 2001 with a reboot directed by Tim Burton. That project failed to resonate with audiences or critics, with the next entry into the franchise being 2011's Rise of the Planet of the Apes. That film served somewhat as a prequel to the original concept, as it explored the idea of how human meddling could result in apes gaining intelligence and breaking free from human control.

Rise, along with sequels Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes, were all hits with audiences and critics alike, successfully managing to bring the franchise back from the dead. Ball previously confirmed that, while having seen the previous films in the series will be helpful to audiences, Kingdom will get viewers up to speed early on.

"I think so," Ball confirmed with ComicBook.com about whether his film would be accessible to newcomers. "They would be greatly rewarded by having knowledge of the previous movies, but it is certainly its own standalone story ... I am really hoping that an audience who goes to see this movie at least is aware that it is connected to other movies, even if they haven't seen them."

He added, "But we try really hard to find that middle ground where we don't want to sit there and explain everything over again ... We kind of let the audience lean in and do their own math ... But for the most part, I think it's very much one standalone thing."

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits theaters on May 10th.

