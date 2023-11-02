Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Full Trailer Released

The Planet of the Apes franchise is returning to the big screen next year with a brand new chapter in the storied saga. The new film is titled Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and it comes from The Maze Runner director Wes Ball. Fans have been intrigued to see what this new era of Planet of the Apes might look like, especially after the previous two films, from director Matt Reeves, received such critical acclaim.

We won't see Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes until May, but 20th Century Studios has revealed the first footage from the upcoming movie so fans can get a taste of what's to come. On Wednesday, the first trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was announced, with Thursday bringing the entire trailer online. You can check it out below!

Ball directs Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes from a screenplay written by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, and Patrick Alson. The film stars Owen Teague, Freya Allen, Peter Macon, Eka Darville, Kevin Durand, Travis Jeffery, Neil Sandilands, Sara Wiseman, Lydia Peckham, Ras-Samuel Weld A'abzgi, Dichen Lachman, and William H. Macy.

Andy Serkis' Advice for Planet of the Apes

Motion capture master Andy Serkis starred as ape leader Caesar in the last three Planet of the Apes films, but he isn't set to appear in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. That didn't stop the veteran from sharing some wisdom with the next generation.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Owen Teague revealed what advice he received from Serkis when approaching his new Apes role.

"Well, we all talked to Andy Serkis. He and I had a meeting, and he was part of why I became an actor," Teague explained. "So this was something that I'd been wanting to do my entire life, and it was literally a dream come true to get to do this job and play this character. The hardest part about it was just learning how to be in a suit all day and have a camera strapped to your head. But you get used to it after about a week, and I remember Andy being like, 'You'll get used to it and you'll stop worrying about it after the first week.' And he was absolutely right."

"The rest of motion capture is just what you would do otherwise, and the difference between a human and whatever you're playing just becomes a costume, so you don't even really think about it that much," he continued. "It's just acting and it's no different. So I took to it very quickly and very happily, and it's something that I'd like to do a lot more of. So I hope I get to, because I really enjoy it. It's actually freeing. It's the fun of acting boiled down to the very essence of what it is. You get to be anything you want, and it doesn't have to be even remotely similar to what you are in real life. So you just have to put yourself in that being and exist. It was wonderful."

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set to hit theaters on May 24, 2024.