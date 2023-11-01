Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Trailer Teaser Released

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has brand-new trailer coming soon and 20th Century is teasing the release. A fresh clip posted to social media has one of the titular apes summoning a falcon while looking off into the distance. It's a moody scene that heralds the arrival of the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes trailer tomorrow, November 2. Fans should know, that this movie is continuing on from beloved entries like Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and War for the Planet of the Apes. Audiences are excited to see what Maze Runner director Wes Ball can do with a franchise that a lot of people have warm memories of. Check out what the studio had to say about the next installment down below.

"Planet of the Apes is one of the most iconic and storied science fiction franchises in film history, as well as being an indelible part of our studio's legacy," Steve Asbell, President 20th Century Studios, wrote in a previous statement. "With Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, we are privileged to continue the series' tradition of imaginative, thought-provoking cinema, and can't wait to share Wes' extraordinary vision for this new chapter with audiences in 2024."

Will Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Live Up To The Hype?

For fans in need of a refresher, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes does not center on Caesar. The character unfortunately perished at the end of War for the Planet of the Apes. But, the story continues to move forward. That also means that Andy Serkis is not gracing the movie with his performance. As with most of his work, people loved seeing the behind-the-scenes footage of the actor going through the paces with all the CGI work. CinemaBlend caught up with Serkis to discuss what's next in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. It seems like the star has full confidence that the sequel can deliver in spades.

"I think [director] Wes Ball is going to do an amazing job with this film," Serkis told the outlet. "I think it's, from what I've heard and what I've seen, there's some amazing conceptual artwork. And where they've chosen to land the story and take off with the next iteration, I think it's gonna blow people's minds."

What Is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes About?

Back in 2001, 20th Century tried their hand at rebooting the franchise. But, that attempt was met with critical failure and little buy-in from the fans. However, the trilogy of films featuring Serkis's performances are critically acclaimed and fans grew invested in Caesar's plight. Seeing as how this is a beloved IP, the hype for the new installment is only growing more with recent images and this teaser. The Hollywood Reporter published a piece where they tried to describe some of the film's plot.

"Many apes societies have grown from when the Moses-like Caesar brought his people to an oasis, while humans have been reduced to a feral-like existence," they began. "Some groups have never heard of Caesar, while others have contorted his teaching to build burgeoning empires. In this setting, one ape leader begins to enslave other groups to find human technology, while another ape, who watched his clan be taken, embarks on a journey to find freedom. A young human woman becomes key to latter's quest, although she has plans of her own."

