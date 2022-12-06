Kirstie Alley, Star of Cheers and Look Who's Talking, Dies at 71

Actress Kirstie Alley has passed away at the age of 71. The news was broken on the night of Monday, December 5th, in a statement via her children, True and Lillie Parker, on social media. According to the statement, Alley passed away following a battle with cancer, which was "only recently discovered." Alley was known or a prolific film and television career, which included an Award-winning turn as Rebecca Howe on Cheers. Her filmography also included Drop Dead Gorgeous, Look Who's Talking, and Kirstie.

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," the statement reads in part. "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care. Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest iust as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time."

Born in Wichita, Kansas on January 12, 1951, Alley got her start in the entertainment industry appearing on Match Game and Password Plus. She made her feature film debut as Lieutenant Saavik in 1982's Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, but did not reprise her role in subsequent sequels due to pay disputes.

In 1987, Alley joined the cast of Cheers as Rebecca Howe, staying on the series through its eleventh and final season. Her other hits from the 1980s include Look Who's Talking and Summer School. After winning a second Emmy award for the 1994 film David's Mother, she later returned to the sitcom world with Veronica's Closet and Kirstie.

More recently, Alley appeared in the reality television space, including finishing second place on Dancing with the Stars, as well as Celebrity Big Brother 22, and The Masked Singer.

Alley was married twice, including to Baywatch actor Parker Stevenson from 1983 through 1997. The pair adopted two children, William and Lillie, in the 1990s.

Our thoughts are with Alley's family, friends, and fans at this time.