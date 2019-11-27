The Matrix 4's Jessica Henwick Cast in Knives Out 2

✖

Jessica Henwick is exiting The Matrix and entering Benoit Banc's orbit in Knives Out 2. Deadline reports that Henwick is joining the Knives Out sequel's cast. Rian Johnson returns to direct the film. Daniel Craig returns as Blanc. The star-studded cast also includes Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline and Edward Norton. Netflix reportedly paid more than $400 million for the rights to this film and another Knives Out sequel. Johnson is also producing the film with partner Ram Bergman. Reports suggest that Johnson has already written both Knives Out sequels. Character and plot details remain scarce as the production prepares to begin filming in Greece this summer.

"I’m actually writing another Knives Out," Johnson told Interview Magazine in 2020. "It’s been such a mindf-ck, because I sat on the idea for the first one for 10 years. And with this one, I’m starting with a blank page. It’s not really a Knives Out sequel. I need to come up with a title for it so I can stop calling it The Knives Out Sequel because it’s just Daniel Craig as the same detective with a totally new cast."

Upon opening in 2019, Knives Out received acclaim from critics and grossed $311.4 million worldwide on a $40 million budget. The film earned three Academy Award nominations, including one for Best Musical or Comedy. The original film's cast included Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer. Of those actors, only Craig is expected to return for the sequels.

Henwick had her breakout role as Colleen Wing in Marvel's Iron Fist on Netflix. She also played an X-Wing pilot in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Landing a co-leading role in the fourth Matrix movie alongside returning original Matrix stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss is sure to raise her profile higher than ever. She's currently filming The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Knives Out 2 currently does not have a release date. Knives Out is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.