Jessica Henwick Teases Matrix 4 Changing Film Industry, Again

The Matrix trilogy became a cinematic phenomenon when the first film of the bunch released in 1999. The high-concept sci-fi thrill ride made a name for itself not only with its complex story but possibly moreover through its innovate filmmaking tactics. The Matrix movies reinvented action sequences and called for new technology to be implemented as a means to create jaw-dropping sequences where Keanu Reeves and his co-stars appeared as characters literally dodging bullets. With a fourth Matrix movie on the way, star of the upcoming continuation Jessica Henwick promises more of that innovative style from director Lana Wachowski.

"There are definitely moment on set where Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II] and I look at each other and we just go, 'Matrix 4," Henwick tells Comicbook.com in the video above. "Those pinch me moments. Yeah. Lana is doing some really interesting things on a technical level in the same way that you know, she created a style back then. I think she's going to change the industry again with this film. There's some camera rigs that I've never seen before that we're using. That's probably all I can say for that."

Henwick knows a thing or two about big productions so this tease is certainly promising. The actress is appearing in Love And Monsters, a new title where she co-stars with Dylan O'Brien heading to streaming services this Friday. She also appeared in Marvel's Netflix shows as Colleen Wing, starting with Iron Fist.

With Love And Monsters, Henwick certainly got a taste of the visual effects efforts on set. For example, her character is once pitted against a gigantic crab which was nothing more than a blown up balloon on the set. "That was a tennis ball on a stick and then they would blow up crab that we had sometimes," Henwick explained.

O'Brien went into further detail about their experience. "They would they drag out this gigantic blow up crab that they ordered to have from China," he said. "It was like to take a reference sometimes, like it would obviously never be there when we were shooting, but it was hilarious that it even existed, but that whole set was real. Like they made that whole beach set so the environment was totally practical. I remember being on the beach and literally like mapping out like my fight with this crab or like where it would hit and how I would this whole like backing up sequence just all like making it up on the spot, okay like first it sweeps my legs and then I can roll over as it comes down like this and then I'll scurry up and then it'll knock over that house thing and like all just doing it to nothing, so much fun.:

The Matrix 4 is currently slated to hit theaters on December 22, 2021. Love and Monsters hit on-demand services on October 16.