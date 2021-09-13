After debuting to critical and audience acclaim in 2019, the world is eager to see more Knives Out, with two sequels to the murder mystery hit expected to debut on Netflix. While details surrounding the second film are relatively unknown — outside of its stellar ensemble cast — we now know that it’s one step closer to arriving on our screens. On Monday, writer-director Rian Johnson took to Twitter to reveal that production has wrapped on “the next Benoit Blanc mystery” and that he’s sending his love to the film’s “incredible” cast and crew.

We just wrapped production on the next Benoit Blanc mystery and also I finally watched Annette and holy shit it’s amazing. Sending so much love and gratitude to our INCREDIBLE crew and cast and Leos Carax! — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 13, 2021

The film, which is currently being referred to as Knives Out 2, will be a unique kind of follow-up to the 2019 hit, with Craig’s Detective Blanc solving a completely unrelated case from the death of Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) in the first film. The new film will feature performances from Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, and Ethan Hawke.

“I’m actually writing another Knives Out,” Johnson explained late last year. “It’s been such a mindf-ck, because I sat on the idea for the first one for 10 years. And with this one, I’m starting with a blank page. It’s not really a Knives Out sequel. I need to come up with a title for it so I can stop calling it The Knives Out Sequel because it’s just Daniel Craig as the same detective with a totally new cast.”

“In my mind, I don’t even think of it in terms of like a sequel,” Johnson said previously. “Ever since we started working on this I was like, look, if we can keep this going, the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels. I mean, do that with Blanc and keep making more mysteries. Whole new cast, whole new location, whole new mystery. It’s just another Benoit Blanc mystery and it seems like there’s just so many different things you can do with it, you know? It seems like it’d be really fun.”

