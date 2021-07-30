Rian Johnson Gives Update On Status Of Knives Out 2

✖

Rian Johnson has been busy filming his next Benoit Blanc mystery alongside Daniel Craig and a new star-studded lineup of supporting actors. Currently, the movie is being referred to as Knives Out 2, but Johnson has made it clear the movie will likely end up having a completely different title. The production for the sort-of-sequel has been happening in Greece, and Johnson took to Twitter today to share that they've officially wrapped at that location.

"Just about halfway through our shoot, that’s a wrap on Greece! Thanks to all the wonderful folks here and our local crew, who killed it. (Metaphorically, not a spoiler)," the director wrote. You can check out his post below:

Just about halfway through our shoot, that’s a wrap on Greece! Thanks to all the wonderful folks here and our local crew, who killed it. (Metaphorically, not a spoiler) pic.twitter.com/3gDS6kqbp3 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) July 30, 2021

One of the many stars in the film is Kate Hudson, who also took to social media this week to announce filming has wrapped in Greece. She included a photo with two of her co-stars, Dave Bautista and Kathryn Hahn. "That’s a wrap for us on the Greece portion of filming @knivesout We’re a Knives Out🔪🔪 family now and it’s one hell of a team! To the next location we go…," she wrote. You can view that image below:

In addition to Craig, Hudson, Bautista, and Hahn, the Knives Out sequel will also star Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyne Cline, and Jessica Henwick. Recently, fans were surprised and delighted to learn Ethan Hawke has also joined the cast.

"I’m actually writing another Knives Out," Johnson previously explained. "It’s been such a mindf*ck, because I sat on the idea for the first one for 10 years. And with this one, I’m starting with a blank page. It’s not really a Knives Out sequel. I need to come up with a title for it so I can stop calling it The Knives Out Sequel because it’s just Daniel Craig as the same detective with a totally new cast."

"In my mind, I don’t even think of it in terms of like a sequel… Ever since we started working on this I was like, look, if we can keep this going, the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels," Johnson told SiriusXM. "I mean, do that with Blanc and keep making more mysteries. Whole new cast, whole new location, whole new mystery. It’s just another Benoit Blanc mystery and it seems like there’s just so many different things you can do with it, you know? It seems like it’d be really fun."

Stay tuned for more updates on Knives Out 2.