Glass Onion: Netflix Reportedly Considering Putting Knives Out Sequel Back in Theaters After Streaming Debut

For the first time ever, Netflix released an original movie in theaters, giving Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a one-week theatrical run about a month ahead of its streaming premiere. Glass Onion was released in 600 theaters around the country, many more than other Netflix movies but less than a typical wide theatrical release, and it has performed quite well for the streamer. The film has made around $15 million in its one-week, limited engagement, and that success is apparently enough for Netflix to be considering sending it back to the big screen later this year.

Netflix is all about subscriber growth and not movie theater ticket sales, but the streamer is looking into a re-release for Glass Onion. According to a new report from Variety, Netflix is thinking about putting Glass Onion back in theaters for a limited time after the film has been released on Netflix around the globe. This gives Netflix the exclusive streaming window, while giving more fans the chance to see Rian Johnson's latest on the big screen.

The one-week engagement for Glass Onion was a first for Netflix, as previous movies only played in smaller theaters around the country. AMC and Regal didn't work with Netflix to screen their films, due to the streaming window. That changed with the unique Glass Onion deal.

"We're excited to offer fans an exclusive sneak preview of Rian's incredible film," Netflix film boss Scott Stuber said in a statement. "Given the excitement surrounding the premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, we hope fans will enjoy this special theatrical event in celebration of the film's global debut on Netflix in December."

Who Stars in Knives Out 2?

Glass Onion isn't a direct sequel to Knives Out, as it is another mystery being investigated by Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc. With the exception of Craig, the entire cast of Glass Onion is new to the film series.

The rest of the sequel's cast includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. Rian Johnson serves as writer and director.