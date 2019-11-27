Knives Out: Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates Ana de Armas’ Birthday

✖

Happy Birthday, Ana de Armas! The actor known for Knives Out and Blade Runner 2049 turned 33 on April 30th. There's a lot to look forward to from de Armas, including No Time to Die, the long-delayed James Bond film that's finally expected to be released in October. She's also currently in production for The Gray Man, the new Russo Brothers film that's set to star Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. However, there is one upcoming movie you should not expect to see de Armas in, and that is Knives Out 2. It's been reported that only Daniel Craig will be reprising his role in the next Benoit Blanc mystery, but that doesn't mean de Armas' Knives Out castmates aren't still thinking of her on her birthday. In fact, Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram yesterday to write a sweet post in her honor.

"The magic that is @ana_d_armas is that her soul is pure and deep and loving and I am so happy she is here with all of us to spread her light! A birthday greeting," Curtis wrote. You can check out her photo in the post below:

After the next Benoit Blanc mystery was announced, Curtis had a hilarious way of explaining why she wouldn't be in the movie. "To clear up any rumors, the Thromby family is in family counseling and the therapist suggested they stay away from Benoit Blanc in the future. Linda was fine as she kicked her loafer wearing prick of a husband, sorry @donjohnson to the curb. The rest of them are hustling. Ransom is apparently in the knitting sweater business, a new skill he picked up in the slammer. Joni has some vaginal scented bath bomb, Walt is self-publishing his memoir. NONE of us will be joining Mr. Blanc in Greece. As the family spokesperson we wish the filmmakers all our best in their new venture," Curtis wrote.

"In my mind, I don’t even think of it in terms of like a sequel… Ever since we started working on this I was like, look, if we can keep this going, the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels," director Rian Johnson previously shared with SiriusXM. "I mean, do that with Blanc and keep making more mysteries. Whole new cast, whole new location, whole new mystery. It’s just another Benoit Blanc mystery and it seems like there’s just so many different things you can do with it, you know? It seems like it’d be really fun."

