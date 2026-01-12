KPop Demon Hunters Wins Big At The Golden Globe Awards

All eyes were on the Golden Globe Awards tonight, and that was especially true for fans of Netflix’s hit film and cultural phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters. The film and its stellar soundtrack took the world by storm this year, and coming into tonight, it had a chance to take home Golden Globe Awards across three different categories. Now fans have a reason to celebrate, as KPop Demon Hunters won big at the Golden Globes, and we’re here to break down everything it won.

KPop Demon Hunters was nominated in three categories, which included Best Motion Picture – Animated Category, Best Original Song – Motion Picture Category, and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Category. It would ultimately win two out of the three, and it won the biggest of the awards it was nominated for, though both wins were impressive.

In the Best Picture – Animated Category, KPop Demon Hunters beat Arco, Elio, Little Amelie or the Character of Rain, Zootopia 2, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle. In the Best Original Song – Motion Picture Category, the song Golden came out on top, beating Dream as One (Avatar: Fire and Ash), I Lied To You (Sinners), No Place Like Home (Wicked: For Good), The Girl in the Bubble (Wicked: For Good), and Train Dreams (Train Dreams). The only category KPop Demon Hunters didn’t win was the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Category, which also included Avatar: Fire and Ash, F1: The Movie, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Sinners, Weapons, Wicked: For Good, and Zootopia 2, and was ultimately won by Sinners.

KPop Demon Hunters Will Be An Even Bigger Franchise In 2026

The wins at the Golden Globes are a strong way to open up the new year, but it’s also quite the cap on a successful year 1 of the franchise. When I say franchise, I mean that, as 2026 is shaping up to be when the film enters the real franchise discussion. The film wasn’t expected to make a major impact, let alone become one of the most talked-about films of the year, so that has led to a bit of a delay in terms of expansion and merchandising.

That’s all changing though, as multiple companies are working on bringing merchandise to store shelves and online platforms. Funko will be shipping out a line of Pops based on the film, and Mattel also announced that it has toys hitting down the line, and it already got the ball rolling with a 3-Pack on Mattel Creations that includes Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, though it won’t surprise you that it sold out in minutes.

There’s also even more apparel popping up from Bershka, Gap, and Vans, which revealed their awesome Footwear Collection, and if you just want to collect Derpy, you can find any number of collectibles and plushes to do so. Hot Toys also recently teased that they are doing KPop Demon Hunters figures, and those should be insane.

With the merchandise rolling out throughout the year, it should help spread the word of the film even further, though it is already the most-viewed animated film of all time on Netflix. There will also be books from Penguin Random House, and you’ve got to think comics and even video games can’t be far behind. The sequel has already been green-lit, so hopefully, more details on that will arrive during 2026 as well, though we shouldn’t expect the film to actually debut for a few years.

It’s also hard to imagine that we won’t get another short or small project just to tide fans over, and combined with the merchandise being everywhere, I feel it’s safe to say that 2026 may just be when the hit film becomes a major franchise.

KPop Demon Hunters is now streaming on Netflix.

