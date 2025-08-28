Netflix’s Mega Hit KPop Demon Hunters Gets Its First Funko Pops

Netflix’s biggest movie of all-time, KPop Demon Hunters, hit theaters and streaming earlier this month and broke all the records. Naturally, there’s no way that Funko wouldn’t have Pop figures ready to go for fans. Jinu, Rumi, Mira, and Zoey all appear in the new launch. Fans will also find a glow-in-the-dark version of the tiger and the magpie (Derpy & Sussie), two supernatural creatures who were former pets of Jinu.

KPop Demon Hunters has become a world-wide phenomenon, and if you are one of the legions of fans that are obsessed with it, you can pre-order the Funko Pops directly from Entertainment Earth here. They should also be available here on Amazon and here at Hot Topic shortly. Read on for direct links to each of the new figures.

If you’re unfamiliar, “KPop Demon Hunters follows the trio of Huntr/x — Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo) — K-pop idols born with voices capable of driving back the darkness in a world haunted by demons. With their songs of courage and hope, the warriors face the Saja Boys, a viral boy band consisting of demons Jinu (Ahn Hyo-seop), Romance (Joel Kim Booster), Mystery (Alan Lee), Abby/Abs (SungWon Cho), and Baby Saja (Danny Chung), who channel strength to their king, Gwi-Ma (Squid Game‘s Lee Byung-hun).” Given the success of the film, it’s no surprise that a sequel has already been greenlit.



