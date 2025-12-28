One KPop Demon Hunters Scene Secretly Sets Up the Sequel

KPop Demon Hunters was one of the year’s true phenomenons, both in terms of the massive fandom it generated as well as sheer views, which catapulted the film past so many others to become the most viewed animated Netflix movie of all time. It didn’t take long for a sequel to get the green light, and now fans are looking to the first film for any hints on what the sequel has in store. If you find yourself doing the same, then you only need to look at one particular scene that secretly sets up the sequel in a major way.

That scene actually occurs towards the very end of the film, taking place after Jinu sacrifices himself for Rumi and powers her up with his returned soul. Rumi, Mira, and Zoey then draw upon the energy of the people and join hands to create a new Honmoon that once again protects the world from the demon hordes. The key there though is that this new Honmoon isn’t gold, but instead starts out blue and then turns into an almost rainbow color, which means that the Honmoon is still not complete, and thus we have the foundation for KPop Demon Hunters 2.

The film relays some key details about the origins of the Honmoon, including that it is created and reinforced when the songs of Hunters move the hearts of people, which then powers up the shield with resonating souls. We see in the film that when the Honmoon is weak and at its thinnest, it is a pink color, and it is a blue color when it is active and at normal strength. The film also explains that once the Honmoon is completed, it becomes a golden color and should permanently keep the demons out of our world. This Honmoon might not be pink or blue, but it isn’t golden either, and so it seems that there’s still work to be done to finally seal the demons away for good in the sequel.

What Are The Biggest Lingering Threads To Be Dealt With In KPop Demon Hunters 2?

In addition to the ultimate goal of sealing the demons away forever, there are a few other major dangling threads that the sequel could address. One of the biggest threads is Rumi’s origins and the identities of her parents. The film reveals that Rumi’s mother was a Hunter, but we don’t get to learn much else other than that she died when Rumi was an infant.

That brings us to the biggest mystery of all, which is the identity of Rumi’s father. We know the father was a demon, but we have no idea about what happened to them or if they are still alive. Now that Rumi has accepted both parts of herself, perhaps it is time for her to confront her biological father face to face and learn all about his relationship with her mother, as well as why he didn’t stick around and what happened to him in the years since her birth.

The other mystery has to do with the effect of the rainbow Honmoon. Is it different from a blue or golden Honmoon, and does it have a unique effect on the world and the barrier between our realm and the demons trying to get through? Are the Hunters able to tap into the rainbow Honmoon in unique ways after their final fight with Gwi-Ma? There are several compelling questions there, and all of them have the potential to play into the sequel in major ways. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long to get some answers, because fans can’t wait to return to the world of KPop Demon Hunters once more.

The KPop Demon Hunters sequel currently has no release date, but the original KPop Demon Hunters is now streaming on Netflix.

