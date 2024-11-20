Kraven the Hunter Director & Star Explain How Marvel’s “Last Hunt” Storyline Was a Major Inspiration

Kraven the Hunter has made it clear to Marvel fans and movie audiences that this latest film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe franchise will be telling the origin of how Sergei Kravinoff (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), who goes from being the son of a Russian gangster (Russell Crowe’s Nikolai Kravinoff) to being one of the greatest (man)hunters in the world. However, that origin story is just the first chapter in a larger saga that will presumably see Kraven go on the hunt for the ultimate prize: Spider-Man.

However, during Sony’s preview event and press interviews for Kraven the Hunter’s release in theaters, director J.C. Chandor and star Aaron Taylor-Johnson both seemed to drop the hint that there could be more Spider-Man connections in the film than initially expected. In fact, based on some of the clues from our talks with Chandor and Taylor-Johnson, it now seems that Kraven the Hunter could finally set Sony’s Spider-Man Universe on a collision course with Spider-Man!

Kraven the Hunter‘s Director Talks “Last Hunt” Story Inspirations

When ComicBook’s Kofi Outlaw sat down with J.C. Chandor and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, they both indicated that the film has a different narrative framework than what most fans may be expecting. Apparently, Sergei Kravinoff’s origin story for becoming Kraven the Hunter will be a flashback; however, in the present day, a fully formed Kraven will apparently be contemplating his life as he presumably embarks on his “last hunt.” That term references an actual Amazing Spider-Man comic storyline from 1987, called “Kraven’s Last Hunt,” which has been the seminal Kraven story arc that Marvel fans have wanted to see adapted for the screen. When Kraven the Hunter releases in theaters, they may finally get their wish.

During the interviews, director J.C. Chandor revealed that getting the character of Kraven up to the point of his “Kraven’s Last Hunt” era, and a crossover with Spider-Man, was a major goal for the team behind the film.

“It’s one of the fun things about signing up for one of these movies is you’re getting to try to take these generations of canon and actually take the best of it for your story and do something fascinating with it,” Chandor explained. “‘Kraven’s Last Hunt’ was our North Star, basically. So the character that that we created, if everyone comes out and supports the film and we get to keep telling this story, that is where we were heading towards. And the depth and darkness and challenge that comes along with that storytelling … I think if you know that canon, and you give us a chance, you’ll see that we’re trying to build off the spirit of that original document.”

What Is “Kraven’s Last Hunt” About?

Marvel Comics / Mike Zeck

“Kraven’s Last Hunt” was a major Spider-Man comic book crossover event of 1987, which ran through Web of Spider-Man #31-32, The Amazing Spider-Man #293-294, and Peter Parker, the Spectactular Spider-Man #131-132. The story saw Kraven come to NYC and hunting down Spider-Man. Kraven drugs Spider-Man and buries him alive for weeks; meanwhile, Kraven dons a copy of Spider-Man’s costume and sets out to prove that he can be the superior force for justice in the city, by maiming and killing off the criminals in his wake.

The world (and Mary Jane) believes that Spider-Man is dead, until Peter eventually wakes up from Kraven’s drugs and breaks out of the grave. Kraven and Spider-Man have a final showdown by each trying to stop a ruthless villain (the cannibalistic mutant creature known as “Vermin”). Spider-Man gets thrashed, but Kraven bests the monster — only to let it go free, proclaiming he’s proven all he needs to prove as the superior hunter. Kraven looks back on his past and his legacy as a hunter, before taking the deeply dark turn of committing suicide with his own rifle.

“Kraven’s Last Hunt” is still regarded as one of the greatest Spider-Man story arcs ever, and dramatic gold as a longer arc for an actor to play out. Chandor went so far as tease that the ending of this Kraven the Hunter movie will leave the titular character exactly where he needs to be for “The Last Hunt” to begin.

“I think when those final frames roll on our film, people will realize that we’ve created a strong, insanely fun, physically gifted version of this character — who also has vulnerabilities that it would be pretty amazing to get to take into those other worlds,” the filmmaker explained.

Could Kraven Setup A Spider-Man Crossover?

Sony Pictures

Aaron Taylor-Johnson made a more ominous tease in his praise of “Kraven’s Last Hunt,” suggesting that a present-day Kraven could indeed be staring death in the face (for whatever reason) as he possibly tries to hunt Spider-Man, while this first film represents his reflections back on his past, and tragic family history:

“‘Kraven’s Last Hunt’ is a brilliant comic book and a great story — and amazing source material for us to go to the end of this character’s life and then work our way backwards and give you the root, the seed that we plant in this story,” Aaron Taylor-Johnson explained. “So if you come and watch this movie … There’s twists and turns and the character at the end — if you’re into that and it’s successful — it’s a character I’d love to see go toe-to-toe with some other characters out there, for sure.”

Kraven the Hunter will be released in theaters on December 13th. Click below for more of our coverage of the film.