Kraven the Hunter's First Poster Channels an Iconic Comic Image

Fans have finally gotten their first look at Sony's Kraven the Hunter, showing off Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the role of the iconic Spider-Man villain. In addition to footage that's making the rounds online, the studio has released the first poster for the upcoming blockbuster, paying homage to one of the character's most popular comic book moments.

Sitting on a throne made of various animal bones, Taylor-Johnson's live-action version can be seen donning a very comic-accurate look with his fur-line vest—a perfect homage to the same shot used in a past Spider-Man comic.

When we spoke with Taylor-Johnson last year, the actor said his take on the character will remain faithful to the comic books, even though Spider-Man doesn't make his presence felt in the film.

"He is a hunter and from that world of hunting and there's so many aspects [to him]. What I love about that character is that he has flaws," Taylor-Johnson previously told ComicBook.com. "Kraven is a beautiful character. Sergei Kravinov is a beautiful character because it's someone who's really understanding themselves and has flaws. This is a character that was built ages ago and it's in a new time and era, but yeah, is he going to be the hunter that we all want to see? Yeah, absolutely. Absolutely."

Who's all in Kraven the Hunter?

In addition to Taylor-Johnson's eponymous hunter, the film will also feature Rhino (The Many Saints of Newark's Alessandro Nivola), the horn-headed supervillain otherwise known as Aleksei Sytsevich. Taylor-Johnson leads a cast that includes Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) as Calypso, the priestess and Kraven's love interest who has served as a Spider-Man villain in her own right; Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus) as Kraven's half-brother, Dmitri Smerdyakov, the masked master of disguise called the Chameleon; and Russell Crowe (Gladiator) as Kraven and Dmitri's father, Nikolai Kravinoff.

Kraven the Hunter roars into theaters October 6th. You can check out the official synopsis below...

"Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel's most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film."