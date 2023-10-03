Labyrinth: Scott Derrickson Has Disappointing Update on Reboot (Exclusive)

The good news for Labyrinth fans is that Scott Derrickson's planned follow-up is still in development. The bad news? He doesn't know what the stauts is, or whether it will actually happen. Speaking with ComicBook.com in support of V/H/S/85, Derrickson admitted that he has exciting plans for the return to the world of Labyrinth, but it isn't clear yet

Over 35 years after its release, Labyrinth remains arguably Jim Henson's most popular project that didn't feature Kermit the Frog. It's hard to imagine exactly what Derrickson would do with it, but not too hard to imagine that the guy who made Doctor Strange could do some pretty cool stuff in that world.

"I don't know what's happening with that," Derrickson told ComicBook.com's Chris Killian. "We never got the script all the way to a place where the studio wanted to make it, but I was very proud of the work that we did on it. And it's a hard, hard project to turn into something commercially viable, because it's so imaginative and surreal that there's no way that it can be done cheaply. And at the same time, it's so daring and different that it is a tough movie for a studio to feel competent that it has enough commercial value to earn a profit. So I think that it's a tough nut to crack, but all I can tell you is I'm very proud of the work that we did on it. We certainly had a great film in mind."

Obviously, if a sequel is made, it will go forward without original director Jim Henson and original star David Bowie, both of whom have passed away. Obviously, that isn't something Derrickson was unaware of.

"Because the project is still in development, I probably shouldn't say" what the plans are regarding the Goblin King, Derrickson said. "Because I think we had a really cool idea, but I don't want to blow that in case the movie does get made."

