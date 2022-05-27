Top Gun: Maverick Star Jennifer Connelly Reveals She Snuck in a Labyrinth Easter Egg in the Movie

✖





Top Gun: Maverick star Jennifer Connelly revealed if she snuck a Labyrinth Easter egg off into the new film. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian joined her during the press tour for the Paramount action movie. During their conversation, he wondered if they managed to get that David Bowie song into the movie on the sly. Connelly says that she had no idea it was in there. But, she did smile at the observation. As someone who starred in the beloved film, the actress holds serious affection for Labyrinth. However, Connelly also says the question of this Easter egg is one for director Joseph Kosinski. He probably has a bit of a soft spot for the 1986 feature as well. So, fans may never know. But, it's hard to believe there wasn't at least a brief acknowledgement of the Bowie nod between the filmmaker and one of his stars. Check out the entire exchange up top.

"I didn't even notice that," she admitted. "I don't know, you would have to ask Joseph Koisinski. He didn't tell you? I actually hadn't noticed that! Very perceptive."

Connelly also recently joined Instagram and talked about meeting British royalty during the Labyrinth premiere. "My last time at a Royal Premiere! Meeting Princess Diana at the Royal Premiere of Labyrinth in 1986. Honored to be attending the Royal Premiere of Top Gun tonight," the actress posted.

Top Gun: Maverick got a brand new description from Paramount when the trailer dropped: "After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him."

"When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.' Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

