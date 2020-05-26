Scott Derrickson to Direct Labyrinth Sequel

✖

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson has found his next project in the form of a Labyrinth sequel. Derrickson recently parted ways with Marvel Studios after being attached to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, wasting little time before finding his next project. The Labyrinth sequel will be written by Into the Dark and My Valentine scribe Maggie Levin, a production for TriStar Pictures which will be a direct follow up to Jim Henson's 1986 movie. The new movie does not yet have a release date.

1986's Labyrinth movie starred David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly and has maintained an impressive cult following in th decades which have followed. Whispers of a sequel have long swirled but this is a major step toward the sequel coming to life. Since the 1986 film released, stories have followed it up in the form of tie-in novels, comic books, and video games. The film occasionally is screened for those looking to capture that nostalgic feeling, watching it again in a crowd. Annually, a Labyrinth themed masquerade ball takes place and it is considered to be one of the largest in the world.

Lisa Henson of The Jim Henson Company is producing. Brian Henson is an executive producer, along with Derrickson and his frequent collaborator Robert Cargill.

Derrickson's film resume extends well beyond his work with Marvel Studios and he has a particular knack for the weird horror of it all. His titles include Sinister, Deliver Us From Evil, and The Exorcism of Emily Rose as as writer. He decided to exit the Doctor Strange sequel when creative differences surfaced between himself and Marvel Studios. "Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences," Derrickson said in a tweet. "I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP."

This news was first reported by Deadline.

